September 16, 2021
Virtual Riot Mystifies With New "Simulation" Album: Listen
The impeccable German producer once again proves why he's the king of sound design.
@brothersagentur

Virtual Riot has already conquered the world of bass music with his keen sense of musicality, diligent attention to detail, and overall skill as a sound designer. Hits like "Energy Drink" and "In My Head" consistently dominate the streaming sphere, and his highly sought-after DJ sets continue to be in high demand.

Now, Virtual Riot is back with another unforgettable body of work that only further asserts his status as the king of bass music.

Simulation is breathtaking in every possible way. From the start, or "Login," listeners will find themselves awestruck, entering a digital world rich with lustrous soundscapes and relentless bass. As the AI-inspired voice guides the listener into this world, the album's title track takes the reins with its shimmering arpeggios and futuristic sheen.

Much of that sentiment is mirrored throughout the album, with "CHROMA" and "Dreaming" (with Danyka Nadeau) merging 8-bit synth work with filtering pads and sweeps, and driving rhythms moving into the forefront of tracks like "Exile" (with The Kids) and "Touhou Riddim."

Virtual Riot draws influence from many genres in Simulation, with So Loki lacing "Get Away" with hip-hop verses, a clever nod to complextro in "Fork Funeral," a collaboration with Angelika that teeters on eurodance, and future garage elements that tie "Don't Worry" together in spectacular fashion.

Lead-off single "This Could Be Us" with Modestep and FRANK ZUMMO is swiftly and rightfully on its way to one million streams on Spotify alone, and is a fantastic taste of what the entirety of Simulation encompasses: an eclectic blend of forward-thinking sound that doesn't shy away from experimentation, but remains firmly rooted in some of the most enchanting bass music to date.

Virtual Riot's Simulation is out now via Disciple. Listen to the album below and stream it here.

