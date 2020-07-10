VIZE, Imanbek, and Dieter Bohlen Team Up for "Brother Louie (feat. Leony)"

German duo VIZE and Kazakh producer Imanbek have both experienced a massive 2020 so far, each in their own respective ways.

VIZE have churned out a handful of hits, including house smashes such as "Thank You [Not So Bad]" with Felix Jaehn and "Never Let Me Down" with Tom Gregory, further establishing their name as an EDM mainstay. Imanbek, on the other hand, has seemingly taken over the world overnight with his rework of rapper SAINt JHN’s “Roses,” which has grown into one of the most popular mainstream songs of the year.

The two artists have now teamed up with Modern Talking’s very own Dieter Bohlen to put a forward-thinking spin on duo’s 1986 track "Brother Louie," featuring vocals by Leony. Out via Ultra Music, their collaborative work on "Brother Louie" is a stunning effort—the artists perfectly pay homage to the original while infusing it with fresh production techniques and aesthetics that are bound to resonate with their audiences.

Dominated by an infectious bassline, the single immediately gets into action with the help of Leony's sing-along performance. The young singer's vocals are chopped and twisted in the chorus, making for a minimal and catchy house gem.

