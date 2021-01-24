VNSSA Drops New Acid House Single "Cuz of the Beat"

VNSSA Drops New Acid House Single "Cuz of the Beat"

303s combine with funky synths and simplistic yet catchy vocals.
Budding Los Angeles DJ VNSSA’s new single “Cuz of the Beat” contains all the elements of an acid house hit. Her fans have been eagerly awaiting its arrival after she teased it on Insomniac TV’s livestream just a few weeks ago. Out now via Noizu’s Techne Records, this solo song further reinforces VNSSA as a force to be reckoned with.

“Cuz of the Beat” combines 303s with funky synths and simplistic yet catchy vocals for a groovy acid house result. The beat is dark, intoxicating, and highly danceable. “This track is one of my heavier ones,” the producer shared on her social media.

VNSSA put her name on the map with the Dirtybird Records family. In 2019, she teamed up with house duo Walker & Royce for both "Rave Grave" and "Word," with the latter garnering support from Tchami, Valentino Khan, Chris Lorenzo, Zeds Dead, Jauz, Oliver Heldens, and many more notable artists. 

Additionally, this past week VNSSA was chosen as one of six artists for Beatport’s new “Beatport Next" program, which will provide the artists with a year of dedicated support.

Listen to “Cuz of the Beat” below.

