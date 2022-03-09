Skip to main content
VNSSA Drops Funky House Track On LP Giobbi's Femme House Compilation: Listen to "In The Dark"

The 11-track record was released in celebration of Women’s History Month.

c/o Press

After taking a short hiatus from touring to rest, recover and write music, house producer VNSSA is back and better than ever.

The SoCal native’s newest track, “In The Dark,” is her contribution to LP Giobbi’s new compilation by Femme House, a nonprofit that seeks to foster more equitable opportunities for women and gender expansive individuals in music. Out on Insomniac Records, the 11-track record was released in celebration of Women’s History Month.

"In The Dark" features funky synths, hypnotic vocal chops and a pumping bassline to create a beat that’s impossible not to bob your head along to. It's yet another standout release from VNSSA, who is set to perform at Coachella in April.

"This is just one more step in the right direction to even out the playing field and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for women in the electronic music scene,” VNSSA said . “We’re really doing it and I’m so proud of all of us."

"FEMME HOUSE and I teamed up with Insomniac to highlight a dozen of the most innovative, boundary-pushing, superstar caliber artists of our time; it just so happens they’re all women,” added Giobbi. “Let’s celebrate Women’s History Month together by expanding our ideas of who is and should be a dance artist, or producer, or DJ. And let’s normalize equity across platforms, stages, albums, and every boundary that seeks to separate us.”

Check out the full Femme House compilation below and stream it here.

Femme House Tracklist:

01. LP Giobbi - Togetherness (feat. hermixalot)
02. Mija - Groove 
03. Coco & Breezy - Liftin Me Up 
04. VNSSA - In The Dark 
05. Kaleena Zanders - Resurrected 
06. Baby Weight - House Princess (feat. Karnage Kills) 
07. Mary Droppinz - Gonna Be Alright 
08. HoneyLuv - Your Tongue 
09. Mz Worthy - Percule 
10. Masha Mar - Mind In Motion 
11. Leena Punks - Decisions

FOLLOW VNSSA:

Facebook: facebook.com/VNSSAOfficial
Twitter: twitter.com/VNSSAofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/vnssa
Spotify: spoti.fi/39bwTEM

