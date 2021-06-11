VRDGO Drop Blistering Electro House Bomb "Light It Up"

The track arrived by way of a new compilation on Tommie Sunshine's venerated Brooklyn Fire banner.

The brotherly love is strong with the VRDGO duo, two electronic music producers and brothers making waves in the scene with their blistering sound. Their latest, the aptly-titled banger "Light It Up," is out now and ready to dominate dancefloors.

The roaring new track arrived by way of the Ignition Vol. 3 compilation released on Tommie Sunshine's venerated Brooklyn Fire banner. A electro house beast, "Light It Up" was made for the clubs with its vicious bass patches, siren samples, and nasty sound design. It's a surefire highlight on the 8-track record, and one that further situates VRDGO as an act to watch heading into summer 2021.

Check out the menacing "Light It Up" below.

VRDGO's music has been supported by industry greats such as Hardwell, Sander van Doorn, Carl Cox, and Thomas Gold, among others. In addition to Brooklyn Fire, they've also released music on Armada and Black Hole, two illustrious dance music labels.

"We originally met Tommie Sunshine in Miami at the Winter Music Conference in 2019," said VRDGO, who were inspired after watching Sunshine and Chocolate Puma perform live during Miami Music Week. "It's been a goal of ours to release music on his label and we finally accomplished that goal."

You can find "Light It Up" on your go-to streaming platform here.

VRDGO and Brooklyn Fire Records founder Tommie Sunshine. c/o VRDGO

