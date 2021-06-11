VRDGO Drop Blistering Electro House Bomb "Light It Up"

VRDGO Drop Blistering Electro House Bomb "Light It Up"

The track arrived by way of a new compilation on Tommie Sunshine's venerated Brooklyn Fire banner.
Author:
Publish date:

c/o VRDGO

The track arrived by way of a new compilation on Tommie Sunshine's venerated Brooklyn Fire banner.

The brotherly love is strong with the VRDGO duo, two electronic music producers and brothers making waves in the scene with their blistering sound. Their latest, the aptly-titled banger "Light It Up," is out now and ready to dominate dancefloors.

The roaring new track arrived by way of the Ignition Vol. 3 compilation released on Tommie Sunshine's venerated Brooklyn Fire banner. A electro house beast, "Light It Up" was made for the clubs with its vicious bass patches, siren samples, and nasty sound design. It's a surefire highlight on the 8-track record, and one that further situates VRDGO as an act to watch heading into summer 2021.

Check out the menacing "Light It Up" below.

VRDGO's music has been supported by industry greats such as Hardwell, Sander van Doorn, Carl Cox, and Thomas Gold, among others. In addition to Brooklyn Fire, they've also released music on Armada and Black Hole, two illustrious dance music labels.

"We originally met Tommie Sunshine in Miami at the Winter Music Conference in 2019," said VRDGO, who were inspired after watching Sunshine and Chocolate Puma perform live during Miami Music Week. "It's been a goal of ours to release music on his label and we finally accomplished that goal."

You can find "Light It Up" on your go-to streaming platform here.

VRDGO and Brooklyn Fire Records founder Tommie Sunshine.

VRDGO and Brooklyn Fire Records founder Tommie Sunshine.

FOLLOW VRDGO:

Facebook: facebook.com/VRDGOmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/verdugobrothers
Twitter: twitter.com/VRDGOmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3vh3UXL

Related

Photo of Los Angeles DJ/producer Lucchii smoking on a bridge.
MUSIC RELEASES

Lucchii Lights it Up in "Legacy" ft. Stefan Crane

The latest single by Lucchii takes a turn you might not expect.

The Guidance Releases "She Likes The Dance Music" on Brooklyn Fire Records (ALBUM ART)
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Premiere's The Guidance's Retro-Inspired Music Video for New Single "She Likes The Dance Music"

Released through Tommie Sunshine's Brooklyn Fire Recordings, The Guidance's "She Likes The Dance Music" gets a very unique retro music video treatment!

the bloody beetroots jacknife
MUSIC RELEASES

The Bloody Beetroots and JACKNIFE Team Up for Relentless Electro House Anthem "Jericho"

The new collaboration arrives via Tiësto's Musical Freedom imprint.

Kayzo and Crankdat
MUSIC RELEASES

Kayzo and Crankdat Raise Hell With Blistering Bass Burner "The Fire"

The single arrives on Kayzo's own Welcome Records banner.

Felix Cartal & Lights
MUSIC RELEASES

Felix Cartal Teams up with Lights on Latest Release, "Love Me"

As his first release of 2019, "Love Me" begins a series of brand new tracks.

Malaa Koos
MUSIC RELEASES

Malaa Uncorks Blistering House Single with Koos, "Hell"

Malaa tapped his French compatriot for a flamethrower of a house tune.

pjimage-16
MUSIC RELEASES

KSHMR and Hard Lights Drop "Over and Out" ft. Charlott Boss

Hardstyle fans have a new track to chant to.

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Gaminow and Boltron Team Up for Sun-Kissed House Jam "Don't Wanna Love You"

The track was released on Holy Pig Records, the imprint owned by star Mexican DJ Mr. Pig.