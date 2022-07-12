Skip to main content
W&W Turn Back the Clock With "BIG ROOM 2013 ID" Teaser

W&W are bringing back the nostalgic mainstage vibes of the early 2010s.

W&W are throwing it back to 2013. 

Part-electro and part-Dutch house with a tinge of complextro influence, the big room house revolution of the early 2010s was a golden era of mainstage festival culture. 

As today's festivals return to form at scale—and with a renewed sense of enthusiasm—W&W are making a bet on rekindling that magic again. The veteran dance music duo took to Instagram to tease a "NEW 2013 BIGROOM ID" that has the dance music hive mind chattering with anticipation.

With a soaring, anthemic melody, the track storms into a powerful build that culminates in a drop all but certain to send audiences into a frenzied state. 

As early purveyors of the big room movement, W&W are uniquely fit to revive the genre, especially after their fellow pioneering big room producer Hardwell indicated he's interested in exploring other creative avenues.

With festival season reaching full swing, we have high hopes this ID won't stay unreleased for long. W&W have not announced a release date at the time of writing.

