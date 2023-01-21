Walker & Royce Tap VNSSA and Mindchatter for Stunning EP, "Just What the World Needs"
Esteemed house music duo Walker & Royce have released Just What the World Needs, a stunning EP.
Out now via their own Rules Don’t Apply imprint, the two-tracker features Mindchatter and VNSSA. Just What the World Needs flaunts Walker & Royce’s dynamic production chops and ability to create masterful and emotive soundscapes.
"Same Way Down" is a dreamy and introspective song with Mindchatter’s distinct vocals, which float atop soaring chords and a slow-burning beat. On the flip side of the coin is "Outer Space," where VNSSA stuns in a quirky house banger with spacey synths and pumping basslines.
"I always have a lot of fun working with [Walker & Royce] and I feel like our styles compliment each other well," VNSSA said in a press release. "This new one is a dancefloor bomb and gets the crowd jumping!"
Take a listen to Just What the World Needs below and find the EP on streaming platforms here.
Walker & Royce's new EP arrives ahead of an eponymous tour, which kicks off on Friday, January 27th in Detroit before hitting nine cities across the U.S. The shows will feature appearances from Mindchatter and VNSSA as well as Black V Neck, OMNOM and Kyle Kinch.
Check out the full list of tour dates below and grab tickets here.
