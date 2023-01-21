Skip to main content
Walker & Royce Tap VNSSA and Mindchatter for Stunning EP, "Just What the World Needs"

Esteemed house music duo Walker & Royce have released Just What the World Needs, a stunning EP.

Out now via their own Rules Don’t Apply imprint, the two-tracker features Mindchatter and VNSSA. Just What the World Needs flaunts Walker & Royce’s dynamic production chops and ability to create masterful and emotive soundscapes.

"Same Way Down" is a dreamy and introspective song with Mindchatter’s distinct vocals, which float atop soaring chords and a slow-burning beat. On the flip side of the coin is "Outer Space," where VNSSA stuns in a quirky house banger with spacey synths and pumping basslines.

"I always have a lot of fun working with [Walker & Royce] and I feel like our styles compliment each other well," VNSSA said in a press release. "This new one is a dancefloor bomb and gets the crowd jumping!"

Take a listen to Just What the World Needs below and find the EP on streaming platforms here.

richard-kuykendall-UtKPhwqIubc-unsplash
EVENTS

A "Day-Into-Night" Oceanfront Dance Party Is Coming to the Shores of Southern California

Headlined by Âme and Dixon, the concert is one of the only large-scale electronic music events in L.A. to take place on the beach.

By Jason Heffler
Aphex Twin Bread Logo
Lifestyle

This Artist Somehow Turned a Loaf of Bread Into the Artwork of Aphex Twin's Debut Album

What’s wrong babe? You barely touched your Selected Ambient Works 85-92 bread.

By Cameron Sunkel
Skyline Festival, Chris Lake
EVENTS

Chris Lake Leads Foundation Vol. 1, a Curated House Music Experience In Vancouver

The inaugural show will also feature DJ sets from Nora En Pure and Mark Knight, among others.

By Shakiel Mahjouri

Walker & Royce's new EP arrives ahead of an eponymous tour, which kicks off on Friday, January 27th in Detroit before hitting nine cities across the U.S. The shows will feature appearances from Mindchatter and VNSSA as well as Black V Neck, OMNOM and Kyle Kinch.

Check out the full list of tour dates below and grab tickets here

Walker & Royce

Walker & Royce's "Just What the World Needs" tour dates.

