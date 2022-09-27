Walker & Royce Team Up With Nala for Infectious House Single, "Not About You"

Skip to main content
The tune is a glorious hodgepodge of each's signature sounds, with Walker & Royce’s tech house expertise serving as a canvas for Nala’s Riot Grrrl vocal flair.

Press/Kaitlin Perry

Two of house music’s hottest acts have finally linked up for a stellar collaboration.

Walker & Royce and Nala have joined forces for "Not About You," which released by way of Chris Lake’s famed Black Book Records imprint. The tune is a glorious hodgepodge of each's signature sounds, with Walker & Royce’s tech house expertise serving as a canvas for Nala’s Riot Grrrl vocal flair.

Pumping bass and twisting laser synths create an infectious groove, while the track's unruly lyrics give it a rebellious edge. "When they tell me what to do I don’t listen,” Nala purrs with a sultry cadence. “When they tell me what to do I just do what I want and give ‘em nothing… it’s not about you.”

"Not About You" arrives highly anticipated. Lake dropped it at EDC Las Vegas back in May and it went on to receive DJ support from Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Wax Motif and VNSSA, among others.

By Brooke Bierman
Carl Cox, Ultra Music Festival
EVENTS

Ultra Reveals Huge First Wave of Artists for 2023 Festival In Miami

DJ sets from Eric Prydz, Carl Cox, REZZ, Hardwell and many more electronic music superstars have been confirmed.

By Jason Heffler
Poulos-GRiZ-BeachParty-2021-7 copy
NEWS

GRiZ Offers to Reimburse Fan Citations Following Overzealous Policing at Triple Rainbow

GRiZ is taking bold action to make Triple Rainbow attendees whole following a weekend in which fans decried security's dubious issuance of citations.

By Cameron Sunkel

Listen to "Not About You" below and find it on streaming platforms here.

