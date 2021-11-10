Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Wasback Taps Babz Wayne for Infectious House Single, "Virus"
Publish date:

Wasback Taps Babz Wayne for Infectious House Single, "Virus"

"Virus" is a timely tune with groovy basslines, hard-hitting drums, and energetic drops.
Author:

c/o Press

"Virus" is a timely tune with groovy basslines, hard-hitting drums, and energetic drops.

23-year-old Italian talent Wasback has made a name of himself with his infectious dance sound. And his latest release, “Virus,” will only further his upward trajectory.

Enlisting triple threat singer-producer-sound engineer Babz Wayne, the track is driven by Wayne's catchy vocals atop Wasback's bouncy house production. Infusing tech and deep house sensibilities, “Virus” showcases Wasback’s ability to blend genres with finesse. The sound design ebbs and flows with groovy basslines, hard-hitting drums, and energetic drops. 

Check out Wasback's latest single below.

Recommended Articles

dog blood
NEWS

Boys Noize Reveals New Dog Blood Music With Skrillex Is In the Works

Dog Blood's last record came back in May 2019, when they released their ferocious "Turn Off The Lights" EP.

2 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 8.24.14 PM
NEWS

There's a New Year's Eve Rave for Babies and Toddlers Going Down In the U.K.

Nostalgic club classics will be played—and potentially mixed in with KIDZ BOP.

53 minutes ago
Wasback
MUSIC RELEASES

Wasback Taps Babz Wayne for Infectious House Single, "Virus"

"Virus" is a timely tune with groovy basslines, hard-hitting drums, and energetic drops.

1 hour ago

After a quiet year on the music front in 2020, Wasbeck has returned with a vengeance. His decision to change the direction of his musical style last year led to him releasing just one track. This year, however, "Virus" marks his fifth, proving he is back with a clear vision.

Wasback began 2021 with an uplifting cover of Kesha's 2009 hit “TiK ToK” with Ella Young, which amassed over 2.2 million streams on Spotify. His cover of Lady Gaga's debut single “Just Dance” from 2008 is another notable release, garnering over 2.4 million streams. His cover was signed into a distributional deal with Warner Denmark. 

The rising Italian powerhouse is one of the most promising young talents in the dance music scene. Known for sharing viral covers of celebrated originals, Wasback has exploded in popularity. His music has received support from the likes of Tiësto, Nicky Romero, Hardwell, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, among others.

You can expect more independent music and collaborations coming soon from Wasback. In the meantime, find "Virus" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW WASBACK:

Facebook: facebook.com/wasbackofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/wasbackofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/WasbackOfficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3EJHBiA

Related

Rudimental
MUSIC RELEASES

Rudimental Enlist Anne-Marie and Tion Wayne for Infectious Single "Come Over"

"Come Over" is the perfect track to close out the summer.

K1 6143 PhotoBy Marcus Maschwitz
MUSIC RELEASES

Kennedy One Drops Hypnotic Progressive House Single "Drive"

A mesmeric house tune perfect to get lost to on a long, late-night drive.

LNDN X Ketafere
MUSIC RELEASES

LNDN and Ketafere Drop Nasty New Single "Virus"

This will have you itching to get back on the dance floor.

ridi
MUSIC RELEASES

Ridi Taps Manhattan Clique for Intoxicating House Remix of "Top Guy"

Manhattan Clique flipped the track into a house heater for the clubs.

206029657_650710099179959_6518850686175897882_n
MUSIC RELEASES

JORA Taps Norah B. for Riveting Future Rave Single "One Last Time"

JORA is one of the top prospects in the future rave scene.

Yvonne Gougelet Kyle Kinch-24
MUSIC RELEASES

Get Down to Kyle Kinch's Poolside Tech House Anthem, "Rumpshaker"

The song invites you to sweat with an infectious vocal refrain and chugging bassline.

Rich DietZ - Sheesh (YT - NW)
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Return With Rapid-Fire Bass House Jam "Sheesh"

Rich DietZ let their quick wit and hard-hitting basslines show on "Sheesh."

A color press photo of Denver DJ/producer Illenium in a profile pose against orange-red clouds.
MUSIC RELEASES

Illenium Debuts New Single "Blood" at Audiotistic 2019

"Blood" is among Illenium's more energetic recent releases.