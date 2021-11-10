Wasback Taps Babz Wayne for Infectious House Single, "Virus"

23-year-old Italian talent Wasback has made a name of himself with his infectious dance sound. And his latest release, “Virus,” will only further his upward trajectory.

Enlisting triple threat singer-producer-sound engineer Babz Wayne, the track is driven by Wayne's catchy vocals atop Wasback's bouncy house production. Infusing tech and deep house sensibilities, “Virus” showcases Wasback’s ability to blend genres with finesse. The sound design ebbs and flows with groovy basslines, hard-hitting drums, and energetic drops.

Check out Wasback's latest single below.

After a quiet year on the music front in 2020, Wasbeck has returned with a vengeance. His decision to change the direction of his musical style last year led to him releasing just one track. This year, however, "Virus" marks his fifth, proving he is back with a clear vision.

Wasback began 2021 with an uplifting cover of Kesha's 2009 hit “TiK ToK” with Ella Young, which amassed over 2.2 million streams on Spotify. His cover of Lady Gaga's debut single “Just Dance” from 2008 is another notable release, garnering over 2.4 million streams. His cover was signed into a distributional deal with Warner Denmark.

The rising Italian powerhouse is one of the most promising young talents in the dance music scene. Known for sharing viral covers of celebrated originals, Wasback has exploded in popularity. His music has received support from the likes of Tiësto, Nicky Romero, Hardwell, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, among others.

You can expect more independent music and collaborations coming soon from Wasback. In the meantime, find "Virus" on streaming platforms here.

