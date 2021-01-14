Watch deadmau5 Drop Unreleased Collaboration With Portugal. The Man

Watch deadmau5 Drop Unreleased Collaboration With Portugal. The Man

A match made in music heaven.
Author:
Publish date:

In one of the more unexpected reveals in recent dance music memory, it seems that the legendary deadmau5 has been hard at work on a collaboration with Grammy Award-winning rock band Portugal. The Man

The existence of the track was revealed when a fan tweeted a short video cut from deadmau5's recent performance at Texas Motor Speedway. Portugal. The Man confirmed the collaboration a day later when they shared the video, which serves as a sneak peek at the massive collaborative effort. Check out the band's tweet below.

"There’s no exit. You never get away," the lyrics say. While the title of the collaboration and the release date are still a mystery, fans are already clamoring to hear the song in an official capacity.

Last week, deadmau5 released another collaborative effort, his third joint track with Wolfgang Gartner called "Channel 43." The song is a follow-up to 2013's "Channel 42" and is already held in high regard among the dance music community. 

Keep an eye on deadmau5 and Portugal. The Man's social channels for more information as it arrives. 

