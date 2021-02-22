Watch DJ Snake and Malaa Throw Down Massive "Secret Room #2" B2B DJ Set

Included in the new half-hour mix is music from the French duo, Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan, Daft Punk, and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Jonathan April

Returning to their mysterious livestream locale are longtime collaborators DJ Snake and Malaa, who recently joined forces for the second edition of their "Secret Room" livestream series. Following their debut episode in December, the French duo once again went back-to-back to entertain fans during a time of limited live music opportunities. Thankfully, those who missed the stream are still able to catch their set after they uploaded the full performance to YouTube.

They've once again recruited the director of DJ Snake's Paris La Défense Arena aftermovieBastien Dardeau, to direct the broadcast and called upon the skills of Murs de Leds for the performance's stage design.

Over the course of the thirty-minute set, DJ Snake and Malaa laid down a number of fan-favorite releases, like the latter's new remix of Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan's "Anything." They also dropped the curtain on a number of unreleased IDs and a scintillating remix by Matroda of "One More Time" by the recently-disbanded Daft Punk.

You can watch DJ Snake and Malaa's "Secret Room #2" DJ set below. 

