Watch Eliminate Produce a Track With Samples Recorded From Australian Wildlife

Eliminate recorded the calls of kookaburras, snoring of koalas and drinking sounds of kangaroos.

For his latest music production masterclass, Eliminate turned to Australia's vast nature and wildlife for inspiration.

While out on tour, the EDM.com Class of 2021 star visited the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary in Australia to record sounds from a number of their animals. He then got to work in his Airbnb, sampling them to create an electro and breakbeat banger. 

The animal sounds Eliminate sampled include the calls of kookaburras, snoring of koalas, drinking of kangaroos and warbles of various birds. The track builds with some Virtual Riot drum loop samples before unleashing a ferocious drop that stomps harder than the kangaroos it samples. Eliminate then introduces a half-time trap section to bring the arrangement home.

Give Eliminate's fun sampling sesh a watch below.

Pendulum
NEWS

Pendulum Debut New Music During Secret Set at Reading Festival 2022

Pendulum performed an unreleased remix of Enter Shikari's "Sorry You're Not a Winner" during the performance, their first U.K. show as a full band since 2018.

By Lennon Cihak
odesza
MUSIC RELEASES

ODESZA Share Behind-the-Scenes Footage of the Making of "The Last Goodbye"

The video features in interview with fabled Detroit singer-songwriter Bettye LaVette, whom ODESZA collaborated with after sampling 1965’s "Let Me Down Easy."

By Jason Heffler
Blended Fest
EVENTS

The Chainsmokers, Galantis, More to Headline Blended Festival 2022

The music, wine and culinary fest returns to Nashville, Austin and San Diego this year, expanding to include Tampa as well.

By Carlie Belbin

Eliminate recently teamed up with XAELO for a brooding bass track called "Nothing Left" on NIGHTMODE. The song combines Eliminate's melodic trap sensibilities with XAELO's emotive lyrics.

He is currently out on tour and will be making stops in Denver, Kansas City and Chicago, among other major cities, as well as a performance at Excision's Lost Lands festival. You can grab tickets here.

