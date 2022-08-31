Watch Eliminate Produce a Track With Samples Recorded From Australian Wildlife
For his latest music production masterclass, Eliminate turned to Australia's vast nature and wildlife for inspiration.
While out on tour, the EDM.com Class of 2021 star visited the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary in Australia to record sounds from a number of their animals. He then got to work in his Airbnb, sampling them to create an electro and breakbeat banger.
The animal sounds Eliminate sampled include the calls of kookaburras, snoring of koalas, drinking of kangaroos and warbles of various birds. The track builds with some Virtual Riot drum loop samples before unleashing a ferocious drop that stomps harder than the kangaroos it samples. Eliminate then introduces a half-time trap section to bring the arrangement home.
Give Eliminate's fun sampling sesh a watch below.
Eliminate recently teamed up with XAELO for a brooding bass track called "Nothing Left" on NIGHTMODE. The song combines Eliminate's melodic trap sensibilities with XAELO's emotive lyrics.
He is currently out on tour and will be making stops in Denver, Kansas City and Chicago, among other major cities, as well as a performance at Excision's Lost Lands festival. You can grab tickets here.
