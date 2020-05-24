Watch NGHTMRE Drop Monster Upcoming Collab with Subtronics and Boogie T, "Nuclear Bass Face"

With no rails to ride due to the impact of COVID-19, NGHTMRE, Subtronics, and Boogie T are bringing the rail to you. Their new collab "Nuclear Bass Face," which has the potential to be one of the most widely supported bass tracks by DJs in 2020, is officially releasing this Friday, May 29th.

The triad of NGHTMRE, Boogie T, and Subtronics have all been previewing the single for quite some time now, especially the latter, who sent his fans into a fever pitch when he teased it on Twitter back in early April.

Check out NGHTMRE unleashing the monster dubstep tune, which he teased at the EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon during his B2B set with Ghastly, at the 26:40 mark in the video below. PSA: "Nuclear Bass Face" is not for the faint of heart.

