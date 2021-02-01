Watch Out For Snakes Drops Geeky Chipwave Single "Fight Those Invisible Ninjas"

Watch Out For Snakes Drops Geeky Chipwave Single "Fight Those Invisible Ninjas"

The new single is his first release since his 2019 album "Scars."
Author:
Publish date:

Watch Out For Snakes is back with another time-traveling soundscape. In his first release since his 2019 album, Scars, the Atlanta producer embodies the spirit of 80s video games on the chipwave single, "Fight Those Invisible Ninjas." For those unfamiliar with the term, chipwave is a fusion of two retro electronic subgenres: chiptune and synthwave. 

Combining sounds from both genres that make up the amalgam, the chipwave single sounds like an exciting car chase through a cyberpunk city viewed from an analog TV. The darkened synthwave beat combined with classic video game tones helps bring the adventure to life and honor the inspiring art of decades past. 

Please Note: The embedded video contains strobing images.

In addition to the single, a stop-motion music video was shared. The minimalist black and white footage synced with the sound creates an interesting visual companion for "Fight Those Invisible Ninjas." While unfortunately, we don't get to see an epic battle with ninjas, we do get a glimpse at one of his energetic performances featuring a keytar and a Nintendo Entertainment System.

"Fight Those Invisible Ninjas" by Watch Out For Snakes is out now. You can purchase the geeky throwback on his Bandcamp.

FOLLOW WATCH OUT FOR SNAKES:

Facebook: facebook.com/watchoutforsnakestheband
Twitter: twitter.com/watchoutforhsss
Instagram: instagram.com/watchoutforsnakestheband
Spotify: spoti.fi/3cqdsds

Related

Pendulum
MUSIC RELEASES

Pendulum Announce Release Date for Two New Singles, "Nothing For Free" and "Driver"

The new singles will mark their first release in ten years.

Subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics Drops Knock Out EP, "Scream Saver"

This serves as Subtronics first release since his late 2019 collab with Zeds Dead, "Bumpy Teeth."

A photo of DJ/producer Getter (real name Tanner Petulla).
MUSIC RELEASES

Getter Releases "Made For You (Alone Again)" Out Now Via mau5trap [Listen]

The latest single ahead of his VISCERAL album release on September 28

Tchami
MUSIC RELEASES

Tchami Drops New Single, 'Rainforest'

The steamy new single was released today via Tchami's Confession label.

Pendulum
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Pendulum's Haunting Music Video for New Single "Nothing For Free"

The legendary group have released two new songs in one day after a 10-year hiatus.

Wolfgang Gartner
MUSIC RELEASES

Wolfgang Gartner Drops High Voltage Single "Electric Soul"

In addition to the single, Gartner released a music video to complete the audiovisual experience.

DJSnake-Loco2
MUSIC RELEASES

DJ Snake, J Balvin and Tyga Drop "Loco Contigo" on Snake's Birthday

The new triple-threat collaboration has arrived a day early.

Black Coffee, Sabrina Claudio
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Coffee Drops Seductive New Single "SBCNCSLY" With Sabrina Claudio

The track marks the South African dance icon’s first single release of the new decade.