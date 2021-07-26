Watch REZZ Drop Filthy Unreleased Collab With Deathpact
Publish date:

Watch REZZ Drop Filthy Unreleased Collab With Deathpact

REZZ and Deathpact have a massive midtempo track on their hands.
Author:

Will Selviz/Blood Company

REZZ and Deathpact have a massive midtempo track on their hands.

Fans of midtempo music are in luck after REZZ dropped the curtain on an unreleased, upcoming collaboration with Deathpact.

The song, which Space Mom dropped at a show over the weekend, is rife with signature elements of both artists, who are among the corps d'elite of the midtempo genre. Hypnotic synths and a menacing, saw-laden drop pervade the arrangement for a typically festival-ready midtempo anthem.

REZZ revealed the track in late June, when she told fans to look out for it at her forthcoming DJ sets along with an unreleased collab with SVDDEN DEATH's VOYD moniker. At the time of this article's publication, REZZ hasn't announced a title or release date for either track, but the tweet below indicates the Deathpact collab will hit streaming platforms soon.

REZZ and Deathpact teamed up in 2018 for "Life & Death," a single that ultimately appeared on the former's Juno-nominated Certain Kind of Magic album. They then joined forces the following year for a heavy-hitting track called "Kiss of Death."

Recommended Articles

s-l1600
Lifestyle

Someone Is Selling a Rare Jacket Custom-Made for Daft Punk for $10,000

The seller says the jacket was a prototype for the final model worn by Daft Punk for many years, including in the "Epilogue" video that signaled their shocking split.

rezz deathpact
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch REZZ Drop Filthy Unreleased Collab With Deathpact

REZZ and Deathpact have a massive midtempo track on their hands.

the-midnight
MUSIC RELEASES

The Midnight and Magik*Magik Orchestra Release Orchestral Remake of "Endless Summer"

"The Rearview Mirror" gives new life to five fan-favorite tracks from The Midnight's 2016 debut album.

FOLLOW REZZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialREZZ
Twitter: twitter.com/OfficialRezz
Instagram: instagram.com/officialrezz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3feXF0X

FOLLOW DEATHPACT:

Facebook: facebook.com/Deathpact
Twitter: twitter.com/deathpact
Instagram: instagram.com/deathpact
Spotify: spoti.fi/30C9Q1Z

Related

rezz
NEWS

REZZ Reveals Collabs With Deathpact and SVDDEN DEATH's VOYD

Ahead of her upcoming shows in New York City and Arizona, REZZ told fans to look out for two unreleased dream collaborations with Deathpact and VOYD.

Canadian DJ/producer Rezz and artwork for the anonymous Deathpact project in a side-by-side or split-screen image.
MUSIC RELEASES

Rezz Releases Deathpact Collab "Kiss of Death" from Upcoming EP

Rezz and Deathpact's collab is one of six entries on her upcoming EP, Beyond The Senses.

rezz deadmau5
NEWS

REZZ Shares Preview of Upcoming Collaboration With deadmau5: Listen

Space Mom posted a preview of the massive midtempo track on Twitter.

REZZ
MUSIC RELEASES

Rezz Debuts Unreleased Single During South Side Ballroom Performance

Based on Rezz' tweets, fans speculate that the song might be a Deathpact collaboration on her upcoming EP.

Deathpact
MUSIC RELEASES

Deathpact Delivers Sinister New Single, "Formality"

Deathpact follows up last month's EP with a Rezz-reminiscent soundscape.

REZZ Drezo
MUSIC RELEASES

Drezo Shares Preview of Haunting Unreleased REZZ Collab

DREZZO, anyone?

deathpact
EVENTS

[WATCH] Immerse Yourself in Deathpact's Eye-Popping, Kaleidoscopic Digital Mirage Set

Daft Punk meets dystopia in Deathpact's spellbinding Digital Mirage set.

Zeds Dead & Jauz on Holy Ship 2017 (Picture by RUKES)
MUSIC RELEASES

Zeds Dead Debut Deathpact Collab at Electric Forest 2019

Deathpact has added another big name to their list of collaborators.