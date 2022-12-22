Watch RÜFÜS DU SOL Perform Grammy-Nominated Song "On My Knees" Live at the Gorge

After RÜFÜS DU SOL performed their Grammy-nominated single, "On My Knees," live at the Gorge in October, the uplifting display is now available for fans to watch and stream.

In the clip, the famed Aussie electronic outfit cultivate a euphoric and atmospheric soundscape, complete with their signature sound. Flashing hues of red illuminate the band as drones sweep over their sprawling sea of fans at the Gorge, one of the nation's most beautiful open-air concert venues.

RÜFÜS DU SOL's electrifying live version of "On My Knees" ends with a riveting drum solo, a fitting coda for the song’s dreamlike, cinematic energy. Check out the performance below.

RÜFÜS DU SOL brought their "Surrender" tour across America, Europe, Australia and more in 2022, an explosive year for the band, who capped it all off with two Grammy Award nominations.

Now, they're planning to work on new music through the end of the year before heading to San José del Cabo, Mexico in May 2023 for their curated festival experience, Sundream.

You can find "On My Knees (Live At The Gorge)" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW RÜFÜS DU SOL:

Facebook: facebook.com/rufusdusol

Instagram: instagram.com/rufusdusol

Twitter: twitter.com/rufusdusol

Spotify: spoti.fi/35b5FL4