Skip to main content
Watch RÜFÜS DU SOL Perform Grammy-Nominated Song "On My Knees" Live at the Gorge

Watch RÜFÜS DU SOL Perform Grammy-Nominated Song "On My Knees" Live at the Gorge

RÜFÜS DU SOL's live version of the track, performed at a sold-out show at the Gorge Amphitheatre, is now available to stream—and you'll get goosebumps.

Eliot Lee Hazel

RÜFÜS DU SOL's live version of the track, performed at a sold-out show at the Gorge Amphitheatre, is now available to stream—and you'll get goosebumps.

After RÜFÜS DU SOL performed their Grammy-nominated single, "On My Knees," live at the Gorge in October, the uplifting display is now available for fans to watch and stream.

In the clip, the famed Aussie electronic outfit cultivate a euphoric and atmospheric soundscape, complete with their signature sound. Flashing hues of red illuminate the band as drones sweep over their sprawling sea of fans at the Gorge, one of the nation's most beautiful open-air concert venues.

RÜFÜS DU SOL's electrifying live version of "On My Knees" ends with a riveting drum solo, a fitting coda for the song’s dreamlike, cinematic energy. Check out the performance below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

general djing
GEAR + TECH

TIDAL's New Tool Allows Subscribers to DJ for Their Friends and Followers

"DJ" is still in its beta phase and only available to use on iOS.

By Lennon Cihak
Holy Ship, Wrecked. 2022
EVENTS

Everyone Is a Captain On "Holy Ship! Wrecked"— And No One Walks the Plank Alone

Raver pirates returned to the seas to party with Wax Motif, Valentino Khan, Zeds Dead and many more in 2022.

By Leah McClure
general festival
NEWS

DJ Dies Following Performance at Thailand's Wonderfruit Festival: Report

An Indonesian attendee of the festival was also pronounced dead, according to local reports.

By Jason Heffler

RÜFÜS DU SOL brought their "Surrender" tour across America, Europe, Australia and more in 2022, an explosive year for the band, who capped it all off with two Grammy Award nominations.

Now, they're planning to work on new music through the end of the year before heading to San José del Cabo, Mexico in May 2023 for their curated festival experience, Sundream.

You can find "On My Knees (Live At The Gorge)" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW RÜFÜS DU SOL:

Facebook: facebook.com/rufusdusol
Instagram: instagram.com/rufusdusol
Twitter: twitter.com/rufusdusol
Spotify: spoti.fi/35b5FL4

Related

rufus du sol
NEWS

RÜFÜS DU SOL Perform Vulnerable Single "On My Knees" On Jimmy Kimmel Live

RÜFÜS DU SOL made the most of another high-profile late night performance.

Rufus
MUSIC RELEASES

RÜFÜS DU SOL Premiere Audiovisual Experience, Live from Joshua Tree

Following their 2020 GRAMMY nominations, Australian trio RÜFÜS DU SOL released a new live immersive film.

rufus du sol
EVENTS

RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce Debut Headlining Performance at The Gorge

The three-piece band will be joined by Fred again.. at the iconic Washington venue.

rufus du sol
MUSIC RELEASES

RÜFÜS DU SOL Mature in Captivating Fourth Studio Album, "Surrender": Listen

Their hotly anticipated album has finally arrived by way of Rose Avenue Records and Reprise/Warner Records.

rufus du sol
MUSIC RELEASES

RÜFÜS DU SOL Return After Three Years With Brooding Single "Alive": Listen

The countdown to RÜFÜS DU SOL's fourth studio album begins now.

316361406_128748460004986_7704493929338538156_n
EVENTS

Watch RÜFÜS DU SOL Celebrate Summer In Australia With DJ Set From Sydney Harbour

RÜFÜS DU SOL kickstarted their homeland tour with a packed-out show on a double-decker boat.

rufus du sol
EVENTS

RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour

RÜFÜS DU SOL are hitting the ground running with the biggest tour of their career.

RUFUS DU SOL_photo credit_Alex George
NEWS

RÜFÜS DU SOL to Premiere Immersive Concert Recording, Live from Joshua Tree

Following their GRAMMY nominations, RÜFÜS DU SOL will take it to the next level by releasing a never-before-seen live concert experience.