Watch Subtronics Drop Massive Unreleased SLANDER Collab at Red Rocks

The track, titled "Gravity" and featuring hypnotic vocals from JT Roach, is due out later in summer 2021.
Subtronics (via Twitter)

Last night Subtronics headlined the first full-capacity show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre since the onset of the pandemic—and he did not pull any punches.

The dubstep superstar, who said headlining the venue was his "number one life goal since the age of 5," threw down a set for the ages as he rattled the monoliths flanking the legendary open air venue. Subtronics cycled through a relentless barrage of his own original music as well as mind-bending tracks released by his bass music contemporaries on his Cyclops Recordings imprint.

The performance was highlights galore, but it was the drop of one unreleased song that sent ripples through the electronic music community after the momentous "Cyclops Rocks" show.

Titled "Gravity" and featuring hypnotic vocals from JT Roach, the track was first debuted at Subtronics and SLANDER's collaborative DJ set at Orlando's Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival. Following the song's unveiling, SLANDER told fans in an Instagram post that it would be released sometime in summer 2021. However, a concrete release date is yet to be announced.

