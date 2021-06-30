Watch the Teaser for Skrillex and J Balvin's Hotly Anticipated Collab, "In Da Getto"

Skrillex and J Balvin have been working with viral TikTok creator Khaby Lame to promote their upcoming collaborative song.
Author:
Publish date:

Alexandra Gavillet/Coughs

Skrillex has unveiled a teaser of "In Da Getto," his hotly anticipated collaboration with global reggaeton superstar J Balvin.

The collab was initially leaked by hoverboard engineer Hunter Kowald, who recently went viral after casually gliding through Times Square on his own "SkySurfer" board.

The new teaser features a familiar face—at least for the TikTok age. Skrillex and J Balvin have been working with viral TikTok creator Khaby Lame, a Senegalese-Italian social media star best known for debunking and poking fun at useless life hacks shared by influencers.

The audio in the clip doesn't offer much, but fans are able to hear tinctures of a club-driven, electronic-Latin fusion track. If the teaser is any indication, a music video is on the way and could be unveiled in conjunction with the song's release on streaming platforms, the date of which has not yet been announced.

Check out the official "In Da Getto" teaser below.

