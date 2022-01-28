Skip to main content
The Chainsmokers Drop First New Music In Three Years, Open Up About Upcoming Album

The Chainsmokers Drop First New Music In Three Years, Open Up About Upcoming Album

Ahead of their fourth full-length album, The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart said the duo are "more inspired" now than they've been in four years.

c/o Press

Ahead of their fourth full-length album, The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart said the duo are "more inspired" now than they've been in four years.

Two weeks ago, The Chainsmokers took to Instagram to share five simple words that lit a fuse in the music industry: "SORRY, THE CHAINSMOKERS ARE BACK."

It remains to be seen whether that fuse lights a stick of dynamite or the typical groans from petulant haters. But it won't be long, since the chart-topping tandem have returned with their first new music in three years.

The Chainsmokers today unveiled the music video for "High," their first original single since 2019's chart-topping World War Joy album. The dance-pop track, which was co-produced by Whethan, kicks off the journey to their upcoming fourth full-length album, tentatively titled TCS4.

"I think we were happy with our last couple albums, but we just didn't feel that those songs were really like living up to what we really thought we were capable of," The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart told Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1 in a new interview. "That wasn't honoring of where we thought Chainsmokers could go. And we needed some time to just stop and chill."

Recommended Articles

243521922_3217885158439556_3019226993104238724_n
MUSIC RELEASES

MeSo Launches New Label, Drops Bass Music Compilation Stacked With Young Talent

JIYU's inaugural compilation is just a small taste of what the future of bass music has to offer.

1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 12.22.37 PM
EVENTS

Exclusive: The Chainsmokers to Headline First-Ever NFT-Gated Art and Music Festival, Afterparty

The Kid LAROI will also headline the inaugural Afterparty festival, which will take place at Las Vegas' immersive AREA15 venue.

2 hours ago
HoldUp_CompositeImage
MUSIC RELEASES

WHIPPED CREAM, Big Freedia, Moore Kismet, UNIIQU3's New Anthem Is for "Boss Ass Bitches": Listen

"It's a song created for the people who have never seemingly fit in. For those who have had to fight like hell to simply BE WHO THEY ARE."

3 hours ago

"It incorporates all these sounds that we've loved from our entire lives of listening to music," continued Taggart, who said the duo spent time in Hawaii to surf, indulge in magic mushrooms, and refocus. "And it's exciting to press play… cultivating your creativity is one of the hardest things to do. And we landed back in that little wave and ever since then, I think we've been more inspired now than we have in the past four years. And so we're excited to show everybody all the stuff we're making."

The Chainsmokers are set to perform "High" live for the first time at SoFi Stadium in L.A. during the halftime show at this weekend's NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. The game kicks off at 3:30PM PT (6:30PM ET) and will be broadcast on FOX.

You can stream "High" here.

FOLLOW THE CHAINSMOKERS:

Facebook: facebook.com/thechainsmokers
Twitter: twitter.com/TheChainsmokers
Instagram: instagram.com/thechainsmokers
Spotify: spoti.fi/3h6a9ay

Related

the chainsmokers
NEWS

The Chainsmokers Announce Release Date for First New Music In Three Years: Listen

A Walmart version of The Chainsmokers have been promoting the new music on the duo's social media.

swedish house mafia
MUSIC RELEASES

Swedish House Mafia Open Up About New Single "Lifetime": Watch the Haunting Music Video

"Lifetime," which features Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake, will appear on a new Swedish House Mafia album in the works.

Drew Taggart and Alex Pall of DJ/producer duo The Chainsmokers (left to right).
MUSIC RELEASES

The Chainsmokers Drop Their Third Studio Album 'World War Joy'

Featuring new tracks with Amy Shark, Kygo, Sabrina Claudio, and blink-182

The Chainsmokers & NGHTMRE (c) Lucas Taggart
MUSIC RELEASES

The Chainsmokers and NGHTMRE Link Up for Bass Heavy Single "Save Yourself" [Listen]

NGHTMRE gives The Chainsmokers a heavy dose of bass

chainsmokers
EVENTS

The Chainsmokers Announce They're Recording a New Album Ahead of Forthcoming Drive-In Concert

After a brief musical hiatus, The Chainsmokers are returning to the live music circuit.

Chain Smokers Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

The Chainsmokers Switch Things up on their Latest Song "Sick Boy"

The boys are gearing up for a new musical direction in 2018.

A split screen or side-by-side photo of The Chainsmokers (real names Alex Pall and Drew Taggart) and Bebe Rexha.
MUSIC RELEASES

The Chainsmokers Share Clip of Upcoming Bebe Rexha Collab

The Chainsmokers have enlisted Bebe Rexha for their next release.

flume
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume Drops First New Song In Over a Year: Listen

The future bass pioneer has premiered a glitchy future bass remix of Danny L Harle's "On A Mountain."