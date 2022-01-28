The Chainsmokers Drop First New Music In Three Years, Open Up About Upcoming Album

Two weeks ago, The Chainsmokers took to Instagram to share five simple words that lit a fuse in the music industry: "SORRY, THE CHAINSMOKERS ARE BACK."

It remains to be seen whether that fuse lights a stick of dynamite or the typical groans from petulant haters. But it won't be long, since the chart-topping tandem have returned with their first new music in three years.

The Chainsmokers today unveiled the music video for "High," their first original single since 2019's chart-topping World War Joy album. The dance-pop track, which was co-produced by Whethan, kicks off the journey to their upcoming fourth full-length album, tentatively titled TCS4.

"I think we were happy with our last couple albums, but we just didn't feel that those songs were really like living up to what we really thought we were capable of," The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart told Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1 in a new interview. "That wasn't honoring of where we thought Chainsmokers could go. And we needed some time to just stop and chill."

"It incorporates all these sounds that we've loved from our entire lives of listening to music," continued Taggart, who said the duo spent time in Hawaii to surf, indulge in magic mushrooms, and refocus. "And it's exciting to press play… cultivating your creativity is one of the hardest things to do. And we landed back in that little wave and ever since then, I think we've been more inspired now than we have in the past four years. And so we're excited to show everybody all the stuff we're making."

The Chainsmokers are set to perform "High" live for the first time at SoFi Stadium in L.A. during the halftime show at this weekend's NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. The game kicks off at 3:30PM PT (6:30PM ET) and will be broadcast on FOX.

You can stream "High" here.

