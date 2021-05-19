Wave Racer Unveils Blissful New Single "What Are We Waiting For?"

The bubbly summertime jam we didn't know we needed.
Jordan Drysdale

Since returning from a four-year hiatus in 2019, Wave Racer has consistently impressed. Last month he took part in Porter Robinson's Secret Sky virtual festival and released his pop-tinged tune "Left Behind." Today Wave Racer continues his hot streak with the release of his latest single "What Are We Waiting For?"

"What Are We Waiting For?" follows closely in the footsteps of "Left Behind" but embraces a more relaxed sound. Forgoing his vocals this time around, the track's strength lies within its vivacious production, euphoric guitar riffs, and glitchy, resonating subs. The bubbly, laid-back feel combined with Wave Racer's signature uplifting sound makes it the perfect pre-summer jam.

You can find "What Are We Waiting For?" on streaming platforms here and listen to the track below. 

