Wax Motif Releases First Single from Forthcoming Album, “All Black Everything”

Renowned Australian house producer Wax Motif teamed up with Corrupt (UK) and MC Scrufizzer for “All Black Everything,” the first single off his forthcoming Hard Street album.

This isn’t the first time Motif has worked with UK’s fastest grime spitter Scrufizzer, having teamed up with him for previous tracks such as “A1 Dip” and “Skank n Flex” with Taiki Nulight. “All Black Everything” comes as his sixth issue on his very own Divided Souls banner.

This boisterous tune truly pumps up the energy. “All Black Everything” launches into a bass house frenzy with a roaring, distorted synth just before the drop. Fierce wubs fuse with sharp hi hats and a thumping bassline, giving it a bouncy tempo. Throughout the track, the swagged-out vocal stylings and chops of Scrufizzer give the tune a fresh grime element. If the rest of the album sounds anything like this, we’re definitely in for a treat.

Wax Motif teased the single back in May at EDC Las Vegas’ Virtual Rave-A-Thon and again at HARD Summer’s BBQ Rave-A-Thon. After keeping this secret weapon close to his chest for months, he has intensified the buzz for his upcoming album. Enjoy “All Black Everything” today, and be sure to take notes on its sensible fashion tips—it's the only appropriate dress code on the dancefloor.

