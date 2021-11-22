Wax Motif Drops Tulum-Inspired Single "Koalack" From Debut Album
Renowned Australian DJ and house music producer Wax Motif has dropped his latest single, "Koalack."
Released today on his own Divided Souls imprint, the track will appear on Wax Motif's forthcoming debut album, HARD STREET. Unlike his familiar rowdy bass house style, the breezy song is representative of a departure, offering fans a glimpse into his chilled-out side and versatility as a producer.
"Koalack" demonstrates just how dynamic HARD STREET will be. Kicking off with a smooth dembow beat, the tune features spacey vocals and a tribal flute riff with a euphoric feel. The arrangement culminates in an uplifting, airy house rhythm that you can’t help but sway your hips to. From sunset festival grounds to island beaches, this mellow song has the look of a surefire hit.
Recommended Articles
Beatport and Microsoft Surface Unite to Empower Musicians With Remote Collaboration Tools
"In a world where collaboration between music creators is accelerating online, it’s critical that technology hardware and software keep innovating with frictionless experiences."
Rich DietZ Take "Griztronics II" to Another Level With Massive Tech House Remix
The breakneck rise of Rich DietZ continues with their latest remix, a must-listen tech house take on GRiZ and Subtronics' dubstep anthem.
Wax Motif Drops Tulum-Inspired Single "Koalack" From Debut Album
A departure for Wax Motif, the hypnotic "Koalack" will appear on the renowned house music producer's forthcoming debut album, "HARD STREET."
"I made this song while I was on holiday in Tulum," Motif said of his new single. "It’s not the usual club banger that you’d expect from me, but I really wanted to have songs on the album for all occasions. This one is for the vibes.”
While he gears up for the release of his debut album, Motif is back on the festival circuit. You can check out hit upcoming tour dates below and and listen to “Koalack” here.
Wax Motif 2021 Tour Dates:
12/7/21: Holy Ship! Wrecked - Riviera Maya, MX
12/17/21 - Magnetic Festival - Prague, Czech Republic
12/18/21 - Bootshaus - Cologne, Germany
12/29/21: Contact Winter Music Festival - Vancouver, BC
1/1/22: Countdown Campout - Okeechobee, FL
FOLLOW WAX MOTIF:
Facebook: facebook.com/waxmotif
Twitter: twitter.com/waxmotif
Instagram: instagram.com/waxmotif
Spotify: spoti.fi/3h1tIlg