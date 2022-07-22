Wax Motif and Matroda Join Forces for Latin Tech House Single, "La Candela Viva"

After their previous collaboration “Lose Control,” house music stars Wax Motif and Matroda have teamed up once again for a Latin tech house single, "La Candela Viva."

Teased across the festival circuit over the past seven months before today's release via HARD Recs., the track comes highly anticipated from house fans near and far. “You guys ready for the new Waxtroda?” Wax Motif had teased, coining the pair's name on social media on Wednesday.

"La Candela Viva" opens with a powerful vocal sample from Colombian music icon Totó La Momposina layered over cumbia-style drums, before launching into a thumping tech house beat. Rhythmic vocal chops, sultry guitar licks and a pumping bassline all come together for a mischievous and danceable anthem.

Take a listen to the new single below.

Both Wax Motif and Matroda have been on fire this summer. Between Motif’s remixes of music from Drake’s record-breaking dance album, Honestly, Nevermind, and Matroda's international tour schedule, these two are unstoppable.

Listen to “La Candela Viva” on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW WAX MOTIF:

Facebook: facebook.com/waxmotif

Twitter: twitter.com/waxmotif

Instagram: instagram.com/waxmotif

Spotify: spoti.fi/3h1tIlg

FOLLOW MATRODA:

Facebook: facebook.com/matrodamusic

Twitter: twitter.com/matrodamusic

Instagram: instagram.com/matrodamusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3bEpBt7