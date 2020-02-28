WE ARE FURY Releases Their First Track of the Year "Running Back to You" (feat. Alexa Lusader)

Back from a stacked 2019, the Canadian duo, WE ARE FURY has returned with their first track of the year, "Running Back to You" ft. Alexa Lusader. Tapping into their melodic side, the track showcases the duo's ability to write simple, yet intricate melodies. As part of their upcoming album, this track sets the mood for quite the release to come.

Drawing chord changes from jazz, melodic dubstep growls, marching drums and smooth yet powerful vocals from LA-based Alexa Lusader, the track tells a story of love gone wrong. Tapping into the heartstrings, the lyrics talk about everything she would do for a person that is not reciprocating. Commenting on the meaning of the track Alexa says:

"The track is about the love of love & welcoming it to potentially unhealthy degrees. It came from a passionate place in my heart because sometimes it is true, I'd rather be fucked up from love than nothing at all."

Currently on tour with ARMNHMR, WE ARE FURY has now made their US debut. Be the first to know about all of their future endeavors by giving them a follow or a like below. "Running Back to You" is available now on most major streaming platforms, click here to listen.

