Skip to main content
Here's a Bone-Chilling Psytrance Remix of the "Wednesday" Theme Song

Here's a Bone-Chilling Psytrance Remix of the "Wednesday" Theme Song

Flawx brings an added dose of ominous energy to one of Netflix's most successful new series.

Netflix

Flawx brings an added dose of ominous energy to one of Netflix's most successful new series.

Spooky, kooky and groovy—there's a new remix of the theme song from Netflix's runaway hit Wednesday for all fans of the macabre.

It's only fitting that the ethos of the iconic goth family—who are anything but average—receives a whimsical remix, and Flawx has delivered in spades. Thrashing along at a brisk 150 BPM, his psytrance-inspired take on the Wednesday theme doubles as a heart-pumping adrenaline rush to animate the most diehard fans of hard dance music.

Many have likened the spine-tingling series' theme to a compositional mashup of The Rolling Stones' "Paint It Black" and the original theme music from The Addams Family. Flawx expertly intertwines the entangled melodies into the fabric of a high-energy electronic music framework with stomping kicks, distorted basslines and frenetic synths.

Wednesday has rapidly ascended to become Netflix's second most popular English spoken series ever, generating over 1 billion streaming hours collectively in just the first three weeks following of its debut. As its popularity grows, take a listen to Flawx's remix below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

AAAABeMZkNnHuV8Y6pFrWEjxEZG8xvjo-JqEJzrBVbBo76pxXC9QOCBcJZZU0KjD8hONdRR6x9QAGgpUZCLr0ljFcZlBS1gjBo-Y5D6-
MUSIC RELEASES

Here's a Bone-Chilling Psytrance Remix of the "Wednesday" Theme Song

Flawx brings an added dose of ominous energy to one of Netflix's most successful new series.

By Cameron Sunkel
Subtronics and Seven Lions
NEWS

Subtronics Debuts New Collab With Seven Lions On First Night of "ANTIFRACTAL" Tour

Subtronics dropped the unreleased song at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center last weekend.

By Nick Yopko
daft punk
Lifestyle

LEGO Artist Creates 3D Version of Daft Punk's "Random Access Memories" Album Cover

Nick Brick did right by the robots and nailed this recreation of the cover art for "Random Access Memories."

By Cameron Sunkel

Follow Flawx:

Facebook: facebook.com/flawxmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/flawxmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ko6Hi8

Related

stranger things
MUSIC RELEASES

Music Producers Are Flocking to Remix This "Stranger Things" Song: Listen to Our 5 Favorites

Kate Bush's old-but-gold single from 1985, "Running Up That Hill," found new life in Netflix's hit sci-fi series—and in the charts.

squid game
MUSIC RELEASES

5 Electronic Remixes of the "Squid Game" Theme Song That Will Make Your Blood Curdle

Leave it to electronic music producers to breathe new life into the Netflix hit's creepy earworm.

tori letzler
MUSIC RELEASES

Exclusive Listen: Tori Letzler's "Lullaby" Is the Main Theme In Gripping New Netflix Series

Letzler, whose EDM moniker is TINYKVT, was tapped as the composer for "In From The Cold," which premieres on Netflix on January 28th.

A color photo of Canadian DJ/producer duo Zeds Dead (real names Dylan "DC" Mamid and Zachary "Hooks" Rapp-Rovan).
MUSIC RELEASES

Zeds Dead Release Chill Mix, Catching Z's Volume 3

Zeds Dead is bringing back their Catching Z's series when we need it most.

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Vini Vici and Omiki Join Forces for Psytrance Stunner, "In The Middle"

The pioneering psytrance duo said their latest single is one of the most special releases of their career.

the white lotis
MUSIC RELEASES

5 of the Best Electronic Remixes of "The White Lotus" Theme Song

Shouse, Westend and more breathed new life into the viral theme song from HBO's hit anthology series.

165_main_danny_mahoney52
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Turns Composer with Film Score Debut On Netflix's Polar Soundtrack

'Polar' is out now on Netflix.

vini vici
MUSIC RELEASES

Vini Vici Tap Gabry Ponte and Zafrir for Psytrance Anthem, "Lo Nevosh"

The electrifying collab arrived by way of GEKAI/Spinnin’ Records.