Brunel Wekho Drops Sultry Moombahton Rework of MATTN and Paris Hilton's "Lone Wolves"
Congolese-Belgian record producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and label owner Brunel Wekho is making moves.
The multi-faceted artist has produced a wide range of EDM tracks over the years, as well as pop. This expansive range has caught the attention of a slew of high-profile artists, the latest being MATTN and Paris Hilton, who have tapped him to remix their collab, "Lone Wolves."
"Lone Wolves" was released via Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's venerated Smash The House imprint in 2019. Wekho has now remixed it into a bubbly dance record, turning the original pop production into a club-ready moombahton track.
Wekho's sizzling rendition finds him blending organic percussive elements, tropical sound design and thumping drum programming to deliver a sultry twist on MATTN and Hilton's original. Take a listen to the remix below.
Perhaps best known for his unique reworks, Wehko has emerged as an in-demand remixer. In addition to "Lost Wolves," he's been commissioned to remix Lost Frequencies' "Truth Never Lies" (with Aloe Blacc), Shane Hendrix's "If I Was An Angel" and more. He has also released several original singles, working with Armada Music and Blanco Y Negro, among other notable labels.
Get to know Brunel Wehko via the links below.
