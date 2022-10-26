Skip to main content
Brunel Wekho Drops Sultry Moombahton Rework of MATTN and Paris Hilton's "Lone Wolves"

The multi-faceted artist breathes new life into the pop track, which dropped on Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's Smash The House imprint.

c/o Press

Congolese-Belgian record producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and label owner Brunel Wekho is making moves. 

The multi-faceted artist has produced a wide range of EDM tracks over the years, as well as pop. This expansive range has caught the attention of a slew of high-profile artists, the latest being MATTN and Paris Hilton, who have tapped him to remix their collab, "Lone Wolves."

"Lone Wolves" was released via Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's venerated Smash The House imprint in 2019. Wekho has now remixed it into a bubbly dance record, turning the original pop production into a club-ready moombahton track.

Wekho's sizzling rendition finds him blending organic percussive elements, tropical sound design and thumping drum programming to deliver a sultry twist on MATTN and Hilton's original. Take a listen to the remix below.

Perhaps best known for his unique reworks, Wehko has emerged as an in-demand remixer. In addition to "Lost Wolves," he's been commissioned to remix Lost Frequencies' "Truth Never Lies" (with Aloe Blacc), Shane Hendrix's "If I Was An Angel" and more. He has also released several original singles, working with Armada Music and Blanco Y Negro, among other notable labels.

Get to know Brunel Wehko via the links below.

FOLLOW BRUNEL WEKHO:

Facebook: facebook.com/MicOnTheRoad
Twitter: twitter.com/wekhomusic
Instagram: instagram.com/wekhomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3TJfjMK

