Wenzday and Capozzi Go Hard on New Single "Bright Lights" With Lil Debbie

A track so good you'll want to open up a mosh pit in your own living room.
When two Bay Area powerhouses hop on a track together, you know magic is underway. "Bright Lights" is the perfect case in point. In the new track, we see Wenzday and Capozzi melding their impeccable energetic stylings into one, creating a tour de force fit for Tchami's renowned Confession imprint. 

"Bright Lights" combines both of Capozzi's eras into one. For those unaware, Capozzi started off her musical career as Lil Debbie, the fierce Bay Area rapper with a viral come-up alongside counterparts Kreayshawn and V-Nasty. On this new single, we see Capozzi shining as both a producer and as a lyricist. With Wenzday lending her expertise on the beat, the result is a powerful bass house banger that will make you want to open up a mosh pit in your own living room.  

Both Wenzday and Capozzi are flourishing in the scene right now, each continuing to add impressive tracks to their ever-growing discography. In 2020 the former dropped a slew of singles, including "Wiggle," "Lost," "Too Late," and "Tattoo," among others. Capozzi was featured on major labels such as Tiësto's AFTR:HRS, and featured on This Is Night Bass Vol 10 and Vol 11.

You can stream "Bright Lights" across all platforms here

