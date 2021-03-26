Everyday's a "Better Day" With Latest Song from Wh0, Nile Rodgers and Josh Barry

Everyday's a "Better Day" With Latest Song from Wh0, Nile Rodgers and Josh Barry

Heavy-hitters Rodgers and Barry unite for a euphoric blend of disco and pop.
Author:
Publish date:
Heavy-hitters Rodgers and Barry unite for a euphoric blend of disco and pop.

Spring, vaccines and live music are on the way, and there's no song more reflective of our celebratory mood than "Better Day" by Wh0, Nile Rodgers and Josh Barry. Out today, March 26th via Thrive Music, the single is euphorically atmospheric, dance party-ready, and certain to put a smile on your face. 

From Barry's husky croons to a bouncy, filtered bass-line, "Better Days" is truly the whole package when it comes to uplifting disco-pop. Wh0's roots in deep house can be heard throughout, and the song's drop and chorus are driven by Rodgers' tried-and-true guitar prowess. In fact, Rodgers was recently featured on SG Lewis' "One More." Along with his solo work, Barry is known for his contributions to tracks by Gorgon City, Sonny Fodera, APEXAPE and others.

"Better Days" originates from a Rodgers-facilitated session at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London. According to a press release, both Wh0 and Barry were invited by the renowned Chic co-founder to lend their talents to a special release. Its music video shares new, behind-the-scenes footage of the experience. 

FOLLOW WH0:

Facebook: facebook.com/thisiswh0
Twitter: twitter.com/thisiswh0
Instagram: instagram.com/thisiswh0
Spotify: spoti.fi/3rm25al

FOLLOW NILE RODGERS:

Facebook: facebook.com/nilerodgersofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/nilerodgers
Instagram: instagram.com/nilerodgers
Spotify: spoti.fi/3tW7PZZ

FOLLOW JOSH BARRY:

Facebook: facebook.com/joshbarrymusic
Twitter: twitter.com/joshbarrymusic
Instagram: instagram.com/joshbarrymusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ruPWzM

Related

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet's Latest, "Vendetta For Cupid" With TYGKO, Comes Paired With Two Surprise Tracks

The electronic music wunderkind described "Vendetta For Cupid" as "one of the most visceral songs" they've ever written.

Mollie Collins
MUSIC RELEASES

Celebrate International Women's Day With Exclusive Drum & Bass Mix from Mollie Collins

The Brit's 44-minute tape explodes with drum and bass energy, featuring a smattering of remixes and originals.

pjimage-9
MUSIC RELEASES

MIME, GT_Ofice and Linney Inspire Easy Optimism With Latest Collab, "Young Hearts

As the track's lead vocalist, Linney's honeyed tone adds a bright touch to the dance-pop anthem.

Tyler Young Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

Tyler Young Debuts With Vibrant Single, "My Time"

With the release of "My Time," Young provides a taste of what's to come in what looks like a bright future.

KUCKA
MUSIC RELEASES

KUČKA Stuns on Latest Genre-Bending Track, "Ascension"

"Ascension" hits the sweet spot of electronic synths, hip-hop rhythms and silky pop vocals.

WENZDAY press shot #2
MUSIC RELEASES

Wenzday's New Single "Everyday" Brings Some Serious Heat

The Korean DJ released the track on BIJOU's label, DND Recordings.

Yellow Claw, Ramengvrl, Sihk, Juyen Sebulba
MUSIC RELEASES

Punch Up Your Weekend With "Bassgod," Yellow Claw's Latest Barong Family Collab

Created with Ramengvrl, Sihk and Juyen Sebulba, the track's earth-shattering bass is a true testament to its title.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet Keeps the New Music Flowing With Latest Single, "You Should Run"

"You Should Run" takes a softer approach to Moore Kismet's unconventional trap style.