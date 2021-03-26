Everyday's a "Better Day" With Latest Song from Wh0, Nile Rodgers and Josh Barry

Spring, vaccines and live music are on the way, and there's no song more reflective of our celebratory mood than "Better Day" by Wh0, Nile Rodgers and Josh Barry. Out today, March 26th via Thrive Music, the single is euphorically atmospheric, dance party-ready, and certain to put a smile on your face.

From Barry's husky croons to a bouncy, filtered bass-line, "Better Days" is truly the whole package when it comes to uplifting disco-pop. Wh0's roots in deep house can be heard throughout, and the song's drop and chorus are driven by Rodgers' tried-and-true guitar prowess. In fact, Rodgers was recently featured on SG Lewis' "One More." Along with his solo work, Barry is known for his contributions to tracks by Gorgon City, Sonny Fodera, APEXAPE and others.

"Better Days" originates from a Rodgers-facilitated session at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London. According to a press release, both Wh0 and Barry were invited by the renowned Chic co-founder to lend their talents to a special release. Its music video shares new, behind-the-scenes footage of the experience.

