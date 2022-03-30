Skip to main content
"Whale Song" Pays Tribute to the World's Oceans With Stunning Experimental Electronica

"Whale Song" Pays Tribute to the World's Oceans With Stunning Experimental Electronica

Carina Nour and Gibs, two music producers from the burgeoning avant-garde electronica scene in Los Angeles, teamed up for the minimalistic melodic house single.

Carina Nour and Gibs, two music producers from the burgeoning avant-garde electronica scene in Los Angeles, teamed up for the minimalistic melodic house single.

Innovative sound design, a string orchestra and eclectic sampling come together in "Whale Song," an ode to the ocean by Los Angeles-based producers Carina Nour and Gibs.

The grippingly textured "Whale Song" channels the tides with an easy ebb and flow of minimalistic melodic house, classical and ambient inspirations. Scene-setting sonics are as grounding as they are disorienting: muted, thumping rhythms; bright, crackling samples; billowing bass tones. It's as though you are actually underwater, guided through the depths by tropical drums, a rippling melody, and distorted audio samples.

Clocking in at nearly seven minutes, "Whale Song" is brought to an almost overwhelming peak by an orchestral string section, before finally settling to a close with delicate plucks and piano chords.

Nour and Gibs, who hail from Lebanon and Indonesia, respectively, released their first collaboration, "Taluna," last fall. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Gibs, Carina Nour
MUSIC RELEASES

"Whale Song" Pays Tribute to the World's Oceans With Stunning Experimental Electronica

Carina Nour and Gibs, two music producers from the burgeoning avant-garde electronica scene in Los Angeles, teamed up for the minimalistic melodic house single.

By Rachel Kupfer13 seconds ago
rezz alice glass
NEWS

REZZ Is Working On a Collaboration With Alice Glass

The news comes as REZZ closes out her "Spiral" tour and Alice Glass celebrates the release of her debut album, "PREY//IV."

By Nick Yopko4 minutes ago
hp antarctica dome coachella
EVENTS

ODESZA Will Preview Their New Album at Coachella In a Trippy, 11,000-Square Foot Dome

A sneak peak of the forthcoming "The Last Goodbye" album will take place in HP's Antarctic Dome, a 360° interactive art installation.

By Rachel Kupfer16 minutes ago

"We both grew up in places surrounded by the water, and we owe a lot of our respect and joy to it," the artists said in a press statement. "Most of our lifestyle is dedicated to surviving by the ocean. This ranges from our basic necessities such as food and sanitation, but also to life pleasures such as surfing and exploration," added Gibs. 

"Whale Song" is out now under Nour and Gibs' independent banner, Dunia Musik. Take a listen below.

FOLLOW CARINA NOUR: 

Twitter: twitter.com/carinaboustany_
Instagram: instagram.com/carinaboustany
Spotify: spoti.fi/36UO7HO

FOLLOW GIBS: 

Twitter: twitter.com/gibsdunia
Instagram: instagram.com/gibsdunia
Spotify: spoti.fi/3LHvRRx

Related

JVNA
MUSIC RELEASES

JVNA Finds "Hope In Chaos" On Stunning Debut Album: "It Became a Journey of Discovering Myself"

A melodic bass masterpiece, "Hope In Chaos" was self-sung, written and produced by JVNA.

1788-L
MUSIC RELEASES

1788-L Mixes It Up With Experimental New Single 'N U / V E R / K A' Off Debut EP [Listen]

1788-L's SENTIENCE EP releases on Zeds Dead's DeadBeats 8/24

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Krewella and BEAUZ Team Up for Anthemic Dance Track, "Never Been Hurt"

The two sisters teamed up with BEAUZ for the sultry single.

chromonicci.
MUSIC RELEASES

chromonicci. Drops New Experimental Trap Single "Nono"

This is chromonicci.'s Bonsai Collective debut.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet Stuns on Latest Single, "Autonomy" With torr, From Forthcoming Album

"Autonomy" is the first time the artist has ever experimented with their own vocals in a release.

183168776_323232002496014_1708207706521143630_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Trance Legend ATB Unveils New Musical Alias, EANOH: Listen to His Debut Song

The single is primed for hot girl summer, featuring a sultry mix of vocals, trombone instrumentation and tropical house percussion.

MIZE
MUSIC RELEASES

Mize Returns to Wakaan With Wobbly Single "Refraction"

Mize is back with yet another mind-melting tune.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet Welcomes "Next Chapter" With Stunning Pauline Herr Collab, "Parallel Heartbreak"

Co-written with 18-year-old pop star Tate McRae, "Parallel Heartbreak" expresses the fears that often come attached to new love.