San Holo Celebrates the Holidays With Remix of Wham!'s 1984 Classic "Last Christmas"

It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially when San Holo releases new music.

To celebrate the holidays this year, the future bass titan dropped a new remix of Wham!'s "Last Christmas." Santa Holo San Holo flipped the 1984 holiday classic into a melodic trap tune with a cinematic feel, using acoustic guitar plucks and lush synths to flesh out the track's backbone. Its drops are produced in half-time, making the arrangement perfect for his nuanced future bass design to shine through.

This sound is a prime example of San's "stay vibrant" branding, which is highlighted by warm, poignant sound design and overarching messages of positivity. It's a sound that his fans have welcomed with open arms amid a year to forget. Check out his "Last Christmas" remix below.

In a year devoid of live shows, San Holo has dropped a ton of new music for his fans. Back in April, he released his 7-track stay vibrant record. Later in 2020, he shared free remixes of Sheck Wes' inescapable hip-hop banger "Mo Bamba," Frank Ocean's "White Ferrari," and Soulja Boy's notorious "Crank That." San's latest release "bb u ok?" arrived in early December and doubled as a celebration of his momentous signing to Counter Records.

