What So Not Teams Up With DMA'S for Kinetic Breakbeat Track "The Change"

"The Change" marks What So Not's first original release since 2019.

After taking a much-needed break from music and touring for the majority of last year, What So Not resurfaced with all-new sounds, delivered with a newfound passion for the scene.

The Australian bass music artist kicked off this year with an energetic remix of Run The Jewels, Pharrell Williams, and Zack de la Rocha's global hit track "JU$T." Today, the famed producer has returned with "The Change," marking the first release of original music since 2019.

To create this masterstroke, What So Not tapped fellow Aussies from the renowned three-piece rock group DMA'S. While this kind of collaboration is unorthodox, together the artists have thoughtfully integrated their sounds to produce the kinetic breakbeat track, which arrived by way of Counter Records.

Back in December, What So Not debuted the then-unreleased track on a rotating stage at Factory Summer Festival. "The Change" garnered a favorable response from the thousands of attendees, to say the least, as they warmly welcomed his new direction of music production.

You can find "The Change" on streaming platforms here.

