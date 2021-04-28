What So Not Teams Up With DMA'S for Kinetic Breakbeat Track "The Change"

What So Not Teams Up With DMA'S for Kinetic Breakbeat Track "The Change"

"The Change" marks What So Not's first original release since 2019.
Author:
Publish date:
"The Change" marks What So Not's first original release since 2019.

After taking a much-needed break from music and touring for the majority of last year, What So Not resurfaced with all-new sounds, delivered with a newfound passion for the scene. 

The Australian bass music artist kicked off this year with an energetic remix of Run The Jewels, Pharrell Williams, and Zack de la Rocha's global hit track "JU$T." Today, the famed producer has returned with "The Change," marking the first release of original music since 2019.

To create this masterstroke, What So Not tapped fellow Aussies from the renowned three-piece rock group DMA'S. While this kind of collaboration is unorthodox, together the artists have thoughtfully integrated their sounds to produce the kinetic breakbeat track, which arrived by way of Counter Records.

Back in December, What So Not debuted the then-unreleased track on a rotating stage at Factory Summer Festival. "The Change" garnered a favorable response from the thousands of attendees, to say the least, as they warmly welcomed his new direction of music production.

You can find "The Change" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW WHAT SO NOT:

Facebook: facebook.com/whatsonot
Instagram: instagram.com/whatsonot/
Twitter: twitter.com/whatsonot
Spotify: spoti.fi/376MZPv

FOLLOW DMA's:

Facebook: facebook.com/DMASDMAS
Instagram: instagram.com/dmasmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/dmasmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3nqst2t

Related

What So Not
MUSIC RELEASES

What So Not & Herizen Team Up for Single "We Can Be Friends"

What So Not & Herizen have released a soulful new single.

What So Not
MUSIC RELEASES

What So Not Blesses Fans with "Be Ok Again" feat. Silverchair's Daniel Johns

What So Not seems to never miss the mark!

San Holo and What So Not
MUSIC RELEASES

San Holo and What So Not Debut New Track at Amsterdam Dance Event

San Holo and What So Not surprised fans with the debut of their new collaboration at ADE.

San Holo and What So Not
MUSIC RELEASES

What So Not and San Holo Announce a New Collaboration in the Works

What So Not & San Holo are returning with a follow-up.

What So Not
MUSIC RELEASES

LISTEN TO "BETTER," WHAT SO NOT’S FIRST ORIGINAL OF 2017!

Love us some fresh What So Not.

flux-pavilion-what-so-not
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Announces What So Not Collab

Flux Pavilion and What So Not recently shared an image of themselves in a studio and announced a collaboration is on the way.

WSN-Lolla-Chicago-2018-2204
INTERVIEWS

What So Not Talks New Album & Working With TOTO [Interview]

There's still much to uncover within What So Not's debut album.

What So Not
MUSIC RELEASES

WHAT SO NOT RELEASES SECOND SONG, TRACKLIST & RELEASE DATE OF DEBUT ALBUM

What So Not album incoming.