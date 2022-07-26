What So Not Brings an Angelic Groove With New Single, "As One": Listen

As What So Not's sophomore album continues to unfurl, he's keeping fans on their toes.

Emerging from the isolating nature of the pandemic, What So Not told EDM.com in late 2021 he was on the verge of releasing his "greatest work." And after releasing the first singles from Anomaly, it's clear that the Australian electronic music virtuoso hasn't lost his edge.

Following up on 2018's stunning debut, Not All The Beautiful Things, What So Not kickstarted the album cycle for Anomaly with the attention-grabbing "Mr Regular," a track featuring two big personalities in Oliver Tree and Killer Mike of Run The Jewels.

With his latest single, "As One," he lets the production speak more for itself as he formulates an effective groove with bouncing pluck basses and an intricate array of rhythmic hand drums. With vocals from Herizen, What So Not fleshes out the melody with a swelling chorus of angelic falsettos before zipping an agile future bass lead into action.

Listen to the new track below along with the other singles to appear on What So Not's sophomore album, which is slated for release on September 16th. You can also now pre-order a limited edition vinyl print of Anomaly via Ninja Tune.

