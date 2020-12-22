Watch What So Not and San Holo Go Head-to-Head in Season Finale of "Beat Smash"

Watch What So Not and San Holo Go Head-to-Head in Season Finale of "Beat Smash"

Brownies & Lemonade tapped two electronic music stars to put a cherry on top of their "Beat Smash" series.
Author:
Publish date:

Ever since they debuted their "Beat Smash" series in October 2020, Brownies & Lemonade have served up unique music production content featuring many dance music stars. QUIX, Juelz, TYNAN, Blanke, and many others have graced the show's virtual stage in a head-to-head battle of beats over the last couple months.

To put a cherry on top of the series, they recently tapped two of the brightest music producers in EDM, What So Not and San Holo, for what proved to be the biggest episode of "Beat Smash" since its inception. Check out the final episode below, where the two future bass titans play old hits, remixes, unreleased tracks, and even create new music from scratch.

Fans of San Holo and What So Not will surely remember "If You Only Knew," a monster collaboration that appeared on the latter's 2018 Not All The Beautiful Things LP. They then teamed again to produce another future bass tune, which they went on to debut at the 2019 edition of Amsterdam Dance Event.

FOLLOW SAN HOLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/sanholobeats
Twitter: twitter.com/sanholobeats
Instagram: instagram.com/sanholobeats
Spotify: spoti.fi/3e4wyEG

FOLLOW WHAT SO NOT:

Facebook: facebook.com/whatsonot
Instagram: instagram.com/whatsonot/
Twitter: twitter.com/whatsonot
Spotify: spoti.fi/376MZPv

Related

San Holo and What So Not
MUSIC RELEASES

What So Not and San Holo Announce a New Collaboration in the Works

What So Not & San Holo are returning with a follow-up.

San Holo and What So Not
MUSIC RELEASES

San Holo and What So Not Debut New Track at Amsterdam Dance Event

San Holo and What So Not surprised fans with the debut of their new collaboration at ADE.

What So Not
MUSIC RELEASES

What So Not Surprises Fans With Nasty "Same Mistakes" Flip

Well that came out of nowhere.

What So Not
MUSIC RELEASES

WHAT SO NOT RELEASES SECOND SONG, TRACKLIST & RELEASE DATE OF DEBUT ALBUM

What So Not album incoming.

What So Not
INTERVIEWS

What So Not: "A Lot of Music From the Last 10 Years is Going to Get Lost"

The Australian electronic music producer reflects on his new sound, classic albums, the fallacy of social media, and more.

What So Not
MUSIC RELEASES

What So Not & Herizen Team Up for Single "We Can Be Friends"

What So Not & Herizen have released a soulful new single.

Wildlands Weekender
EVENTS

What So Not, Golden Features Announced as Headliners of Wildlands Weekender 2021

The 2021 edition of the Brisbane music fest features an all-Australian lineup.

flux-pavilion-what-so-not
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Announces What So Not Collab

Flux Pavilion and What So Not recently shared an image of themselves in a studio and announced a collaboration is on the way.