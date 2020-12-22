Watch What So Not and San Holo Go Head-to-Head in Season Finale of "Beat Smash"

Ever since they debuted their "Beat Smash" series in October 2020, Brownies & Lemonade have served up unique music production content featuring many dance music stars. QUIX, Juelz, TYNAN, Blanke, and many others have graced the show's virtual stage in a head-to-head battle of beats over the last couple months.

To put a cherry on top of the series, they recently tapped two of the brightest music producers in EDM, What So Not and San Holo, for what proved to be the biggest episode of "Beat Smash" since its inception. Check out the final episode below, where the two future bass titans play old hits, remixes, unreleased tracks, and even create new music from scratch.

Fans of San Holo and What So Not will surely remember "If You Only Knew," a monster collaboration that appeared on the latter's 2018 Not All The Beautiful Things LP. They then teamed again to produce another future bass tune, which they went on to debut at the 2019 edition of Amsterdam Dance Event.

FOLLOW SAN HOLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/sanholobeats

Twitter: twitter.com/sanholobeats

Instagram: instagram.com/sanholobeats

Spotify: spoti.fi/3e4wyEG

FOLLOW WHAT SO NOT:

Facebook: facebook.com/whatsonot

Instagram: instagram.com/whatsonot/

Twitter: twitter.com/whatsonot

Spotify: spoti.fi/376MZPv