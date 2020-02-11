Whethan Returns with "All In My Head" ft. grandson

Whethan (real name Ethan Snoreck) has released his latest single, "All In My Head" featuring grandson.

"All In My Head" is a proper follow up to Snoreck's previously released single with STRFKR, "Stay Forever." Maintaining a laid-back indie vibe, "All In My Head" skips out on synths and moves in the direction of organic drums and a smooth guitar riff. Undoubtedly, Snoreck's vision for his forthcoming album Fantasy is clear. While this is less electronic than what fans are used to, they should definitely gravitate towards his new sound.

Snoreck is one of the hottest rising talents in dance music. Since 2016, he's released a number of wildly successful hits including "When I'm Down" with Oliver Tree, "Savage" with Flux Pavilion and MAX, "love gang" with Charlie XCX, and "Superlove" with Oh Wonder. The young talent is preparing for his upcoming tour that kicks off on March 26th in L.A. Find tickets here.

FOLLOW WHETHAN:

Facebook: facebook.com/whethanmusic

Instagram: nstagram.com/whethan/

Twitter: twitter.com/whethanmusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/whethan