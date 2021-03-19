Flux Pavilion Gets Dreamy on Remix of Whethan's "Upside Down" With Grouplove

Flux Pavilion Gets Dreamy on Remix of Whethan's "Upside Down" With Grouplove

The release will be featured on Whethan's upcoming "Fantasy: Remixed" album.
Author:
Publish date:

Whethan/Flux Pavilion (via Facebook)

The release will be featured on Whethan's upcoming "Fantasy: Remixed" album.

It's been just over five months since the release of Whethan's critically acclaimed debut album Fantasy, and the prodigious producer is already gearing up for yet another project. Due March 26th via Atlantic RecordsFantasy: Remixed will bring together an all-star lineup of artists to present their own takes on tracks off the original LP. 

Giving us a taste of what's to come, Flux Pavilion has released his remix of "Upside Down" with Grouplove. Operating as a collaboration between EDM's old and new guards—who famously teamed up back in 2016 for the global hit "Savage"—the partnership further reinforces Whethan's ascent into the world of distinguished electronic music makers. 

Naturally, Flux Pavilion gave the buzzy, indie rock-infused original a total makeover. Not only did he cut the track's run time in half, but he also stripped down its sonic landscape to cultivate a new, atmospheric sound built on moody reverb and guitar chords. Its new build evokes the euphoria of Tears For Fears' iconic "Everybody Wants To Rule The World." Meanwhile, a dreamy future bass drop puts Grouplove's vocals on full display. 

Flux Pavilion is the fifth artist whose rework has been released ahead of the forthcoming album. It follows major remixes from Saint Punk, Biicla, Midnight Kids and Tchami

FOLLOW WHETHAN:

Facebook: facebook.com/whethanmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/whethan
Twitter: twitter.com/whethanmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hiiFmK

FOLLOW FLUX PAVILION:

Facebook: facebook.com/fluxpavilion
Twitter: twitter.com/Fluxpavilion
Instagram: instagram.com/fluxpavilion
Spotify: spoti.fi/37dBZ1f

Related

Screen Shot 2020-10-15 at 7.06.06 PM
FEATURES

Whethan Breaks Down Every Track from His Debut Album "Fantasy," Out Today [Exclusive]

"It’s getting in a spaceship and leaving Earth off this electronic rainbow," Whethan told EDM.com of the album.

Whethan
MUSIC RELEASES

Whethan and Grouplove Flip Things "Upside Down"

This is Whethan's third single from his debut album.

Whethan
MUSIC RELEASES

Whethan's Latest Single is Actually "So Good"

The track, out today via Atlantic Records, is the newest from his forthcoming debut album.

Flux Pavilion
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Ushers in a New Era With Upcoming Album Cut "I Believe"

The single will appear on his highly anticipated forthcoming album ".wav."

Whethan Press Photo 2020
MUSIC RELEASES

Whethan Returns with "All In My Head" ft. grandson

This is the second single off of his upcoming album, Fantasy.

artworks-000338574528-6sju48-t500x500
MUSIC RELEASES

Phiilo Wins Whethan's Remix Contest for "Be Like You" [Listen]

Whethan gives Phiilo two thumbs up

Whethan Press Image - Life of a Wallflower Vol 1 EP
INTERVIEWS

Whethan On New Album: "It's Getting In a Spaceship and Leaving Earth Off This Electronic Rainbow" [Interview]

The prodigal 21-year-old producer talks new music, his upcoming project, and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

DSC08901
MUSIC RELEASES

Mom N Dad Remix Flux Pavilion’s Massive Single “Lion’s Cage" ft. Nevve

Enter the "Lion's Cage" with hot new remixes from Mom N Dad and Heyz on Circus Records.