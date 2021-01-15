Tchami Delivers a Nostalgic Twist on Whethan and Oliver Tree's "Freefall" [Listen]

Tchami's remix of "Freefall" is a hypnotic and nostalgic future-house anthem reminiscent of what fans loved in his Year Zero album.
Author:
Publish date:

Following a mesmerizing virtual NYE show for Tomorrowland, the relase of his long-awaited debut album Year Zero, and a breathtaking Elevation Sunrise Set in Miami, Tchami has no intentions of slowing things down as he carries his momentum into 2021.

Just a week into the new year, the renowned French producer has unveiled a catchy new gem of a remix of Whethan and Oliver Tree's "Freefall." Tchami's reimagination of "Freefall" is a nostalgic house anthem reminiscent of what fans fell in love with in Year Zero

The remix features pulsing basslines and dreamy soundscapes to deliver a shimmering future house cut. Oliver Tree's original vocals perfectly match Tchami's smooth instrumental, creating a soulful play on the original. At the same time, the piano heightens the atmospheric production, offering a tasteful and melodic lead. 

Check out Tchami's new remix below. 

Whethan - Freefall Tchami Remix Art

