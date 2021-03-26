Whethan Taps NGHTMRE, Tchami, Flux Pavilion and More for "Fantasy: Remixed" Album

Whethan Taps NGHTMRE, Tchami, Flux Pavilion and More for "Fantasy: Remixed" Album

The 11-track remix bundle is a follow-up to the prodigious producer's critically acclaimed debut album.
Author:
Publish date:
The 11-track remix bundle is a follow-up to the prodigious producer's critically acclaimed debut album.

It's big, it's badass and it's bold. It's Whethan's latest project, Fantasy: Remixed

Out today, March 26th via Atlantic Records, the album features 11 fresh takes on tracks off of Whethan's acclaimed debut album. Sourced from a stellar lineup of producers including NGHTMRE, Tchami and Flux Pavilion, Fantasy: Remixed stands out with its arrangement of radiant sonics from across the electronic spectrum. 

Hekler twists "Drumdown Mambo" with Jasiah into a future bass heater, Midnight Kids enhances the STRFKR-assisted "Stay Forever" with synthwave flavor, and Saint Punk infuses "All In My Head" with grandson with filtered rock & roll. NGHTMRE even dips into cinematic dubstep with his take on "So Good" with bülow. Altogether, Fantasy: Remixed takes Whethan's talent for curating diverse sounds and cross-genre fusions to the next level.

In addition to tapping big names in the electronic scene, Whethan made sure to pay homage to fellow Gen Z producers DeltoJinxspr0 and kimj. In fact, Delto's choppy future bass redo of "Upside Down" with Grouplove is a refreshing companion to Flux Pavilion's dreamy redesign of the same track. In adding their contemporary touches to Fantasy: Remixed, contributions from this cohort are perhaps the most innovative on the entire project. 

The 21-year-old Whethan himself started off with remixes back in 2015, penning flips of "Falling" by Opia, "Sensations" by Elohim, and "Perfect Places" by Lorde. His career confirms the necessity for projects like Fantasy: Remixed to operate as visibility boosters for young talent. 

FOLLOW WHETHAN:

Facebook: facebook.com/whethanmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/whethan
Twitter: twitter.com/whethanmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hiiFmK

Related

pjimage-17
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Gets Dreamy on Remix of Whethan's "Upside Down" With Grouplove

The release will be featured on Whethan's upcoming "Fantasy: Remixed" album.

Screen Shot 2020-10-15 at 7.06.06 PM
FEATURES

Whethan Breaks Down Every Track from His Debut Album "Fantasy," Out Today [Exclusive]

"It’s getting in a spaceship and leaving Earth off this electronic rainbow," Whethan told EDM.com of the album.

Whethan
MUSIC RELEASES

Whethan's Latest Single is Actually "So Good"

The track, out today via Atlantic Records, is the newest from his forthcoming debut album.

Whethan
MUSIC RELEASES

Whethan and Grouplove Flip Things "Upside Down"

This is Whethan's third single from his debut album.

Flux Pavilion
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Embraces Change on Long-Awaited Sophomore Album ".wav"

Flux Pavilion will be performing the album and debuting his new live production in an exclusive streaming event.

A color press photo of English DJ/producer Flux Pavilion (real name Joshua Steele) standing in front of a white brick wall.
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Releases Chord-Indulgent Masterpiece "Endless Fantasy"

Joined by Eli-rose, UK Bass Legend Flux Pavilion rolls out his latest unforgettable Circus Records anthem

tchami orange
MUSIC RELEASES

Tchami Delivers a Nostalgic Twist on Whethan and Oliver Tree's "Freefall" [Listen]

Tchami's remix of "Freefall" is a hypnotic and nostalgic future-house anthem reminiscent of what fans loved in his Year Zero album.

Head shot of Whethan in front of a blue background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Whethan Releases “Stay Forever” ft. STRFKR

Whethan’s debut album can’t come soon enough.