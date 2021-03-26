Whethan Taps NGHTMRE, Tchami, Flux Pavilion and More for "Fantasy: Remixed" Album

It's big, it's badass and it's bold. It's Whethan's latest project, Fantasy: Remixed.

Out today, March 26th via Atlantic Records, the album features 11 fresh takes on tracks off of Whethan's acclaimed debut album. Sourced from a stellar lineup of producers including NGHTMRE, Tchami and Flux Pavilion, Fantasy: Remixed stands out with its arrangement of radiant sonics from across the electronic spectrum.

Hekler twists "Drumdown Mambo" with Jasiah into a future bass heater, Midnight Kids enhances the STRFKR-assisted "Stay Forever" with synthwave flavor, and Saint Punk infuses "All In My Head" with grandson with filtered rock & roll. NGHTMRE even dips into cinematic dubstep with his take on "So Good" with bülow. Altogether, Fantasy: Remixed takes Whethan's talent for curating diverse sounds and cross-genre fusions to the next level.

In addition to tapping big names in the electronic scene, Whethan made sure to pay homage to fellow Gen Z producers Delto, Jinxspr0 and kimj. In fact, Delto's choppy future bass redo of "Upside Down" with Grouplove is a refreshing companion to Flux Pavilion's dreamy redesign of the same track. In adding their contemporary touches to Fantasy: Remixed, contributions from this cohort are perhaps the most innovative on the entire project.

The 21-year-old Whethan himself started off with remixes back in 2015, penning flips of "Falling" by Opia, "Sensations" by Elohim, and "Perfect Places" by Lorde. His career confirms the necessity for projects like Fantasy: Remixed to operate as visibility boosters for young talent.

FOLLOW WHETHAN:

Facebook: facebook.com/whethanmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/whethan

Twitter: twitter.com/whethanmusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3hiiFmK