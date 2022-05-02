Skip to main content
Listen to Whethan's Stunning Sophomore Album, "Midnight"

Listen to Whethan's Stunning Sophomore Album, "Midnight"

Triumph rings in every beat of "Midnight," a critically minded genre-bender proving that for Whethan, the only way is up.

Dan Franco

Triumph rings in every beat of "Midnight," a critically minded genre-bender proving that for Whethan, the only way is up.

Queue this one up on your car speakers and prepare to be taken on a ride. 

Out April 29th via Atlantic RecordsWhethan's MIDNIGHT album is a stunning sophomore showing, proving in only nine tracks and 27 minutes that its critically acclaimed predecessor, FANTASY, was only the tip of his ever-enlarging iceberg of imagination.

"[It's] going to be a totally different side of me you haven’t heard before," Whethan had promised in January.

Just hit play on its booming opening track, "LOCK IT UP" (with Yeat, midwxst and Matt Ox) and you'll immediately notice the growth. Quirky, dance pop-minded sound design has been traded out with swells of rap ("OUT THE WINDOW" with Overpade), hyperpop ("MENTAL" with Slump6s and glaive) and bedroom pop ("HOW I FELT" with Reo Cragun).

Nostalgic indie features were exchanged for assists by the new wave's brightest prospects. It's altogether home to a complex back-and-forth, defined by songs that each feel like their own independent thoughts. And triumph rings in every beat.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

whethan
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Whethan's Stunning Sophomore Album, "Midnight"

Triumph rings in every beat of "Midnight," a critically minded genre-bender proving that for Whethan, the only way is up.

By Rachel Kupfer15 seconds ago
general
INDUSTRY

Electronic Music Industry Tops $6 Billion In 2021, Makes Key Strides In Web3: IMS Business Report

Dance music artists are also topping the list of the most in-demand creators in the NFT space.

By Cameron SunkelApr 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-29 at 10.57.26 PM
FEATURES

This Artist Reimagines Iconic Electronic Albums as Play-Doh Creations

Play-Doh is proving to be an artistic medium for Nolan Wall, who has assembled a collection of colorful clay art pieces to honor Daft Punk, Porter Robinson and more.

By Cameron SunkelApr 30, 2022

"THINK YOU RIGHT" (with ericdoa and glaive) channels the angsty, moody textures of early 2000s pop punk. "HOW I FELT" conjures a euphoric soulfulness, but in a key that hints at melancholy and longing. Then there's the pure fun of the album's titular track (with Magsy) and "COMPLICATED" (with aldn and 8485), which are cut from the same carefree cloth as FANTASY

The tessellation of MIDNIGHT could easily have proven a bit too chaotic for your average producer to wrangle. But for the critically minded Whethan, this is his bread and butter. 

"This song marks the start of a brand new era, the future of music," Whethan wrote of "THINK YOU RIGHT" last year. "Can't wait for you to experience it." 

Stream MIDNIGHT here: 

FOLLOW WHETHAN:

Facebook: facebook.com/whethanmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/whethan
Twitter: twitter.com/whethanmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hiiFmK

Related

Whethan
MUSIC RELEASES

Whethan Taps NGHTMRE, Tchami, Flux Pavilion and More for "Fantasy: Remixed" Album

The 11-track remix bundle is a follow-up to the prodigious producer's critically acclaimed debut album.

Screen Shot 2020-10-15 at 7.06.06 PM
FEATURES

Whethan Breaks Down Every Track from His Debut Album "Fantasy," Out Today [Exclusive]

"It’s getting in a spaceship and leaving Earth off this electronic rainbow," Whethan told EDM.com of the album.

pjimage-17
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Gets Dreamy on Remix of Whethan's "Upside Down" With Grouplove

The release will be featured on Whethan's upcoming "Fantasy: Remixed" album.

Whethan, Kevin George
MUSIC RELEASES

Whethan Breaks New Ground With Latest Single, "Warning Signs" With Kevin George

The track is Whethan's first release since his groundbreaking October 2020 debut album, "FANTASY."

artworks-000338574528-6sju48-t500x500
MUSIC RELEASES

Phiilo Wins Whethan's Remix Contest for "Be Like You" [Listen]

Whethan gives Phiilo two thumbs up

Whethan
MUSIC RELEASES

Whethan's Latest Single is Actually "So Good"

The track, out today via Atlantic Records, is the newest from his forthcoming debut album.

Whethan
MUSIC RELEASES

Whethan and Grouplove Flip Things "Upside Down"

This is Whethan's third single from his debut album.

Screen Shot 2021-01-22 at 2.01.04 PM
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to the Whethan-Produced "cloak n dagger" by glaive and ericdoa

Contributing prodiction alongside youngkimj and glasear, Whethan adds his signature retro-pop touch to the upbeat, moody single.