Whethan Releases “Stay Forever” ft. STRFKR

Just a week ago, Whethan announced that his debut album Fantasy will come out later this year, as well as four pop-up-style shows. The news came to the delight of fans who were excited to see him back releasing music, as in September the young musician (real name Ethan Snoreck) took a short break from touring in order to focus more on his mental health and well being.

The first offering from Fantasy comes in the form of “Stay Forever” featuring alternative band STRFKR. The single, also accompanied by a Tron-inspired music video, is an exciting step forward for the musician. It starts off with washed-out guitar chords before introducing a dance floor-ready beat under the nostalgic vocal lines provided by STRFKR, eventually jumping into a bass-filled, exciting drop.

Snoreck’s Whethan alias has taken the world by storm in recent years. At just 20 years old, the producer’s bright catalogue is filled with huge collaborations with the likes of Dua Lipa, Oliver Tree, HONNE and Jeremih, as well as remixes of ranging from Foster the People’s “Pumped Up Kicks,” to Post Malone and Justin Bieber’s “Deja Vu.” Back in September of 2019, he headlined the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Big Wild in addition to performing at festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza and Electric Daisy Carnival.

