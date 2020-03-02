Whethan and Grouplove Flip Things "Upside Down"

Whethan (real name Ethan Snoreck) has teamed up with Grouplove to release "Upside Down" via Atlantic Records.

"Upside Down" is a dreamy tune that frequent listeners of either artist will enjoy as it's the perfect blend of both their sounds. The track also stays in the same vein as Snoreck's recent releases, taking electronic influence and blending it with an indie style. Grouplove frontman Christian Zucconi leads the charge into the hook of the track, which is eventually overtaken by bright, reverberant synths. Undoubtedly, Snoreck's vision for his forthcoming album, FANTASY, is clear as day.

Snoreck is taking 2020 for his own, as he's already released three high-profile singles. The young talent is preparing hit the road for his FANTASY tour on March 26th with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Brooklyn as well as performances at Ultra Music Festival and EDC Las Vegas. Find tickets here.

