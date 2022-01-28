WHIPPED CREAM, Big Freedia, Moore Kismet, UNIIQU3's New Anthem Is for "Boss Ass Bitches": Listen

Pounding percussion ringing with urgency. Powerful vocal flows pumping with passion. Wailing rave sirens and howling synths.

This is "HOLD UP," an anthem by WHIPPED CREAM, Big Freedia, Moore Kismet and UNIIQU3 that embodies "boss ass bitch" energy like a dream.

Released January 28th on Thrive Music and marking WHIPPED CREAM's debut on the label, the song was "created for the people who have never seemingly fit in," WHIPPED CREAM said in a press release. "For those who have had to fight like hell to simply be who they are."

With its vocals tag-teamed by each of these influential musicians—all known for staying steadfast in their representations of self—"HOLD UP" is packed with flavor and intensity. It's all pulled together by a unique blend of bass, bounce and rap, reflecting the various styles of each collaborator. "I'm fierce. I'm fabulous. I'm everything you want to be. Bye, baby. I'm a black sheep," the chorus declares.

"I am who I am whether you like it, accept it or not, and I was born to do this, be here and shine. I might even inspire others to keep being themselves too," WHIPPED CREAM said of the message she asked Big Freedia, Moore Kismet and UNIIQU3 to convey in their contributions. "I feel super humbled and honored to have been able to bring such inspiring energetic creative beings onto the record."

Read WHIPPED CREAM's heartfelt statement on "HOLD UP" below and stream the track here.

