WHIPPED CREAM Drops Diverse Remix Package for "I Do The Most (feat. Lil Keed")

WHIPPED CREAM is proving her next-level talent as a bass tastemaker with her new remix package for "I Do The Most" featuring Lil Keed, out now via Atlantic Records.

The remix bundle opens up with BIJOU's version of the cut, as he has transformed the low-key rap track into a certified g-house heater with an intoxicating bassline. Knock2 also impresses on his rendition of the track, as he ups the energy from front to back with whirling samples and sporadic vocal chops. Pixel Terror takes an approach most fans may not expect, as the duo steps into the world of house music.

JACKNIFE and longstoryshort both rework "I Do The Most" into a rumbling bass house track as well, with the former hitting listeners with aggressive stabs and a thick bassline while the latter expertly works in sharp synths. Lucchii's rendition offers an entirely new outlook on the track, as the rising star engages listeners with an eerie intro that quickly moves into a busy drum & bass drop. Savage Kids approaches his rework with a focus on the low end, as the Russian producer unleashes the heaviest remix on the EP.

WHIPPED CREAM has quickly established herself as one of the most forward-thinking dance music artists in the scene. She's frequently received praise from some of the most well-respected names in dance music and quickly landed a deal with Atlantic Records just a year after the release of her Persistence EP. Since then, she's collaborated with LICK, Lil Xan, Jasiah, and Baby Goth as well as remixed tracks for ZHU and ILLENIUM.

