WHIPPED CREAM Releases R&B-Infused "I Won't Let You Fall (feat. Finn Askew)"

Vancouver's own WHIPPED CREAM has been making waves with her unique fusion of hip-hop and bass music elements for quite some time, blossoming into one of EDM's brightest stars. Her new release, "I Won't Let You Fall" (feat. Finn Askew)" is another forward-thinking offering that's sure to become a summer earworm.

WHIPPED CREAM's latest single is simultaneously a sultry summer bop and an absolute heater. Dark and gritty, nearly synthwave-inspired production and a slower house tempo provide a driving groove that sits nicely under Askew's R&B infused verses. The track is reminiscent of SZA and Kendrick Lamar's hit "All The Stars" or some of Drake's deeper cuts. However, make no mistake:—"I Won't Let You Fall" is representative of the signature WHIPPED CREAM sound to its very core.

Piano riffs and reverberated vocal work round the single out and provide melodies that are sure to get stuck in the listener's head. With a unique and memorable sound, WHIPPED CREAM's latest single is ripe for the replay button and summer playlists for weeks to come.

"I Won't Let You Fall" is out now, and available here ahead of her forthcoming WHO IS WHIPPED CREAM EP, which she announced on July 22nd.

