WHIPPED CREAM Saves the World In "Light Of Mine" Music Video: Watch

After a nearly 19-month-long hiatus, Canada's favorite bass music export WHIPPED CREAM recently made an explosive return, teaming up with Jimorrow for a stunning single called "Light of Mine."

Out now via Monstercat, "Light of Mine" embodies WHIPPED CREAM at her finest, seamlessly blending together trap and drum & bass into her own empowered sound. The track's blood-pumping rave sirens and swirling, futuristic synths also work alongside the dramatic flair of Jimorrow, whose solo work carries hints of electronic mainstays like RL Grime.

The track's thoughtful twists on signature sounds haven't gone unnoticed—artists including Grime himself, Baauer and Alison Wonderland all supported it live during their 2021 Halloweekend performances.

The track was joined by its animated music video on November 5th. WHIPPED CREAM's avatar emerges as a heroine in this post-apocalyptic thriller, as she engages on a quest to return light to a city of darkness. Allegorical at heart, her challengers appear to have been zombified by technology and an obsession with the status quo.

Watch the "Light of Mine" music video here:

“‘Light of Mine’ is a song that resonates with me fully. The meaning behind the lyrics, 'This little light of mine, I’m going to let it shine,' is just something I think we all need to understand," WHIPPED CREAM said in a press release. "We all have something to offer and at the right time, the light will find its way out of us and into the universe."

