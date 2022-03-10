Skip to main content
WHIPPED CREAM's New Single "CRY" to Appear On Rocket League, Paladins Video Games

WHIPPED CREAM's New Single "CRY" to Appear On Rocket League, Paladins Video Games

"It's about having no tears, words, or energy left to give to a situation. A situation that has caused you to become stronger by hurt and pain.”

c/o Press

"It's about having no tears, words, or energy left to give to a situation. A situation that has caused you to become stronger by hurt and pain.”

For WHIPPED CREAM, it's always been about bangers. "Light of Mine"? Banger. "So Thick"? Banger. 

With a track record like this, it's no surprise that her latest single, "CRY," is also—well, you get it. A mind-bending fusion of midtempo, electronica and hyper-house, "CRY" is out now via Monstercat.

Kicking off with eerie chords and haunting vocals, "CRY" quickly sets the scene for a tale that twists and turns with tension. "You won't hear me cry," its lyrics chant. An eerie bassline slowly creeps under the surface until the track's cathartic drop, akin to a pitch black soundscape with menacing sound design.

"It's about having no tears, words, or energy left to give to a situation," WHIPPED CREAM explained in a press release. "A situation that has caused you to become stronger by hurt and pain."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

deadmau5 kaskade
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 and Kaskade Unveil Stunning Debut Single As Kx5, "Escape": Listen

Kx5 will make their live debut at EDC Las Vegas in May.

By Lennon Cihak32 minutes ago
the knocks
NEWS

The Knocks Announce Collaborators and Release Date of New Album, "HISTORY"

"HISTORY" will feature collaborations with Foster The People, Cold War Kids, and many more.

By Jason Heffler6 hours ago
krewella
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Krewella's Visceral Third Album, "The Body Never Lies"

The 10-track album is Krewella's most vulnerable and intimate record to date.

By Jason Heffler8 hours ago

Celebrating this message of perseverance will be WHIPPED CREAM's appearance in the Paladins video game next month. There, her Champion, Cassie, will be available for players with a unique in-game skin and fighter abilities, all set to the tune of "CRY."  

The song is also featured as the main song on Rocket League this week and comes just ahead of an exciting run of festival performances for the Canadian, including Ultra Miami, Coachella and Tomorrowland.

For a sneak peek at what WHIPPED CREAM's Paladins character may look like, check out the music video for 2021's "Light of Mine," wherein her animated avatar saves the world from zombified darkness.

FOLLOW WHIPPED CREAM:

Facebook: facebook.com/whippedcreammusic
Twitter: twitter.com/WHIPPEDCREAM
Instagram: instagram.com/whippedcream
Spotify: spoti.fi/39ovQQt

Related

WHIPPED CREAM
MUSIC RELEASES

WHIPPED CREAM Saves the World In "Light Of Mine" Music Video: Watch

WHIPPED CREAM's animated avatar emerges as a heroine in the post-apocalyptic thriller, as she engages on a quest to return light to a city of darkness.

Whipped Cream x Reaper Banner
MUSIC RELEASES

WHIPPED CREAM and REAPER Set New Standard For Bass Collabs in “Shouldn’t”

The two skilled producers united their individual sounds for a track packed with limitless energy.

HoldUp_CompositeImage
MUSIC RELEASES

WHIPPED CREAM, Big Freedia, Moore Kismet, UNIIQU3's New Anthem Is for "Boss Ass Bitches": Listen

"It's a song created for the people who have never seemingly fit in. For those who have had to fight like hell to simply BE WHO THEY ARE."

Kaskade
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade Delivers Rocket League-Inspired "Reset" EP: Listen

The record was written and released as playable in-game music for Rocket League's ongoing second season.

A color headshot of Kaskade (real name Ryan Raddon) over a black background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade's New EP Will Include His In-Game Music from Rocket League

Fans can now pre-save Kaskade's highly anticipated "Reset" EP, which will arrive in early March via Monstercat.

anamanaguchi
MUSIC RELEASES

Anamanaguchi and Flux Pavilion Soundtrack Rocket League's Mobile Game With "Dreams"

Alongside "Dreams," Rocket League Sideswipe's official soundtrack features music from Tisoki, Bensley, Koven and more.

Whipped Cream
MUSIC RELEASES

Whipped Cream Enlists DeathbyRomy for "Time"

Whipped Cream is dominating.

Kaskade
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade Continues Monstercat and Rocket League Hot Streak With New Single "Closer"

The new tune serves as the third single off Kaskade's forthcoming debut Monstercat EP.