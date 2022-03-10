WHIPPED CREAM's New Single "CRY" to Appear On Rocket League, Paladins Video Games

For WHIPPED CREAM, it's always been about bangers. "Light of Mine"? Banger. "So Thick"? Banger.

With a track record like this, it's no surprise that her latest single, "CRY," is also—well, you get it. A mind-bending fusion of midtempo, electronica and hyper-house, "CRY" is out now via Monstercat.

Kicking off with eerie chords and haunting vocals, "CRY" quickly sets the scene for a tale that twists and turns with tension. "You won't hear me cry," its lyrics chant. An eerie bassline slowly creeps under the surface until the track's cathartic drop, akin to a pitch black soundscape with menacing sound design.

"It's about having no tears, words, or energy left to give to a situation," WHIPPED CREAM explained in a press release. "A situation that has caused you to become stronger by hurt and pain."

Celebrating this message of perseverance will be WHIPPED CREAM's appearance in the Paladins video game next month. There, her Champion, Cassie, will be available for players with a unique in-game skin and fighter abilities, all set to the tune of "CRY."

The song is also featured as the main song on Rocket League this week and comes just ahead of an exciting run of festival performances for the Canadian, including Ultra Miami, Coachella and Tomorrowland.

For a sneak peek at what WHIPPED CREAM's Paladins character may look like, check out the music video for 2021's "Light of Mine," wherein her animated avatar saves the world from zombified darkness.

