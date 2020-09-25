WaterShip Recs Label Head WHISKERS Releases Speaker-Melting "Dubstep Never Die" With BLAQOUT

Hot, heavy and head-banging, "Dubstep Never Die," the latest release from WHISKERS and BLAQOUT, is a force to be reckoned with.

Released today via WaterShip Recs, a burgeoning label that WHISKERS spearheads, "Dubstep Never Die" stays true to its name, wasting no time before launching into dynamic, powerful bass and a face-melting, wub-laden drop. This track is certainly not for the lighthearted, making it sure to please trap and bass music fans seeking their next aural fix. It is the first release of 2020 for WHISKERS following his August 2020 label relaunch, which included a name change from WaterShip.

You can check out "Dubstep Never Die" below.

According to a press release, the track will be supported by a live tour booked through Prysm Talent Agency. Though dates and venues are currently unannounced, it will be something to look forward to once dubstep fans can once again safely reunite in-person. Both artists have toured extensively across the US and taken their turns around the festival circuits, promising dynamic performances from seasoned producers.

