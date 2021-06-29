Whiskers and Starceed Drop Hard-Hitting Dubstep Banger "Reality" on WaterShip Records

Out now on his very own WaterShip Records imprint, label boss Whiskers has teamed up with the Starceed trio to drop a hard-hitting dubstep banger, "Reality."

The multidimensional artist has proven that he is an unstoppable force, having released a slew of monster collaborations with the likes of Boogie T, FIGURE, SLIMEZ, p0gman, and more. After releasing four immersive singles last year including “Wreck It” (with JANDI) and "Caught A Body" (with MATONIC), "Reality" marks the first offering from Whiskers this year.

Teaming up with Starceed he's now unveiled "Reality," a relentless track that oozes subsonic frequencies and earth-rattling bass, fitted to syncopated drum patterns. This hotly anticipated track is a true testament to the dubstep genre.

You can listen to "Reality" below.

Following this release, fans can expect to hear more from Whiskers and Starceed. According to a press statement, "This collaboration is just a sneak peak of an upcoming EP due in September with Starceed entitled Neurotoxin."

Whiskers is very involved in the music scene as he produces, DJs, and runs a record label. But he is not stopping there. In the coming months he'll be announcing a promising new endeavor, as he is set to be signing with Warpath Group Management and CG Agency.

You can catch Whiskers on tour this summer at a show or festival near you, and be sure to stream “Reality” on your preferred on streaming platform here.

FOLLOW WHISKERS:

Facebook: facebook.com/officialworldofwhiskers

Twitter: twitter.com/WorldofWhiskers

Instagram: instagram.com/worldofwhiskers

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Ua9PkU

FOLLOW STARCEED:

Facebook: facebook.com/starceed

Twitter: twitter.com/Starceedmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/starceedmusic