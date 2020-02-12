MLNZ Delivers Melodic Remix of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody"

Eight years ago, the world said goodbye to Whitney Houston. As one of the best-selling artists of all time, Houston captivated audiences worldwide in the 1980s with her broad vocal range and infectious personality. No other song encapsulated that more thoroughly than her 1987 hit, "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."

The first single off her second studio album, Whitney, "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" was a commercial success and demonstrated that Houston could dominate the charts with dance anthems alongside powerhouse ballads. As such, the record pairs well with DJs and producers due to its ability to command a dance floor.

To commemorate the anniversary of the diva's passing, a rising act has taken the reins of this classic track and remixed it for a new generation. MLNZ, an Icon Collective graduate, has reworked the beloved record into a melodic trap-infused accolade.

The remix derives influence from trap and progressive house alongside an ariose beat. The memorable verses for which the song is known remain in MLNZ's adaptation, allowing its audience to belt out its impassioned lyrics.

The Los Angeles native hopes to relay a message of hope and inspiration with this remix. In speaking of the project, MLNZ stated, "It’s a message to the lonely hearts and the believers out there to rise up and go find what they are searching for."

The MLNZ remix of "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" is available as a free download via Toneden.

FOLLOW MLNZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/mlnzofficial/

Instagram: instagram.com/mlnzofficial/

Twitter: twitter.com/mlnzofficial

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/mlnzofficial