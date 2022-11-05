Skip to main content
Listen to Whyte Fang's Hypnotic Single, "Girl"

Listen to Whyte Fang's Hypnotic Single, "Girl"

Alison Wonderland continues to let her most experimental ideas flow as the saga of Whyte Fang unfolds.

Whyte Fang/Twitter

Alison Wonderland continues to let her most experimental ideas flow as the saga of Whyte Fang unfolds.

Alison Wonderland descends further into the unknown with the spellbinding "Girl," the third single to release since she revived her Whyte Fang alias.

Wonderland's experimental side project continues to cover new ground in the realm of bass music. Her latest track is equally curious as her prior singles, as hypnotic vocal chants serve as the connective adhesive of this minimal trap banger.

Much like the preceding "333," Wonderland manipulates her vocals to create hypnotic loops, each drenched in an unpredictable concoction of delay and reverb, adding a tangibly psychedelic flare to the mix.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

whyte fang
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Whyte Fang's Hypnotic Single, "Girl"

Alison Wonderland continues to let her most experimental ideas flow as the saga of Whyte Fang unfolds.

By Cameron Sunkel
drake-21-savage-collaborations-ranked
MUSIC RELEASES

Drake and 21 Savage Sample Daft Punk's "One More Time" In Controversial Track, "Circo Loco"

Drake kicked up a storm on "Circo Loco," taking shots at both Megan Thee Stallion and Ye.

By EDM.com Staff
MDLBEAST 2021_1
EVENTS

Carl Cox, Solomun, DJ Snake, More Confirmed for MDLBEAST's 2022 SOUNDSTORM Festival

MDLBEAST has announced the first wave of headliners for the 2022 edition of its flagship fest.

By EDM.com Staff

With three Whyte Fang tracks out now in the open as well as a sold out debut live show in Los Angeles under her belt, it's clear Whyte Fang will occupy a lane in the world of bass music that is equally distinct and no less groundbreaking than the artist's work under her primary alias.

Aside from the recent inflow of Whyte Fang tracks, Wonderland recently returned with a persevering new single, "Down The Line," her first since 2022's scintillating Loner album.

FOLLOW WHYTE FANG:

Facebook: facebook.com/thewhytefang
Twitter: twitter.com/thewhytefang
Instagram: instagram.com/thewhytefang
Spotify: spoti.fi/3mGQQtP

Related

whyte fang
MUSIC RELEASES

Alison Wonderland Steps Into the Dark Side With Woozy Whyte Fang Track, "333"

The new single comes just two weeks before Whyte Fang's headlining debut in Los Angeles.

80527567_565348350913399_8067415249892873457_n
NEWS

Alison Wonderland Teases Return of Whyte Fang Alias With Never-Before-Heard Song: Watch

Not much is known about Whyte Fang, but Alison Wonderland offered fans a glimpse into her plans for the revival of the decade-old alias.

FDEBDrFVkAo2y5Z
MUSIC RELEASES

Alison Wonderland Revives Whyte Fang Alias With Distorted Banger, "TIDES": Listen

With more from Wonderland's musical nom de plume promised on the horizon, this is one train you'll want to hop onto early.

whyte fang
EVENTS

Alison Wonderland Announces Headlining Whyte Fang Debut In Los Angeles

It's full speed ahead for the Whyte Fang revival.

Alison Wonderland
NEWS

Alison Wonderland Announces Release Date of First Whyte Fang Song In Over 6 Years

Alison Wonderland told fans they can expect to hear "all the weird stuff."

whyte fang
NEWS

Alison Wonderland is Reviving a Musical Alias From a Decade Ago

A cryptic Instagram post from Whyte Fang points to the return of the decade-old alias of Alison Wonderland.

alison wonderland
MUSIC RELEASES

Alison Wonderland Drops Trippy Lyric Video for Haunting Single, "Fuck U Love U": Watch

Alison Wonderland is as vulnerable as she is magnetic in "Fuck U Love U."

iggy azalea
MUSIC RELEASES

Iggy Azalea Explores Multi-Genre Electronic Music Influences In Final Album: Listen

"The End of an Era" is Iggy Azalea's most experimental record to date, featuring her take on house, drum & bass, and other electronic genres.