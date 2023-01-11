Skip to main content
Premiere: Whyte Fang Cuts Through the Static With Primal Single, "Transport God"

Alison Wonderland's Whyte Fang is going to keep letting her music do the talking.

c/o Whyte Fang

Whyte Fang is going to keep letting her music do the talking with "Transport God," a new single premiered exclusively today via EDM.com.

A curious phrase initially obscured under a thick fog of reverb, the lyric "you could transport god" leaps suddenly into the foreground in a profound moment of clarity. As with her prior efforts, Whyte Fang takes a "less is more approach" when it comes to her vocal elements, opting to loop, glitch and iterate upon precisely defined vocal patterns. Turning them into something more closely resembling the ominous incantations that have since become her signature, Alison Wonderland's enigmatic alias once again stuns.

Her unapologetically primal approach is mirrored in the track's production. Whomping 808s, high-energy impacts and snappy percussion set a high-stakes tone, but there's nothing that plays on the senses quite like Fang's penchant for summoning hair-raising leads that are seemingly otherworldly in nature.

Whyte Fang performs in Los Angeles on September 21st, 2022.

"Transport God" marks the fourth single since Wonderland revived her Whyte Fang alias last year. Her no-frills approach to the project continues to be one of its most refreshing characteristics.

"With Alison, I'm putting every single part of my soul and private life out there," Fang, who was recently confirmed to perform at Coachella 2023, told us in an intimate interview. "And it is a lot. So for me to be able to disconnect from that and only focus on having a flow state and making beats is kind of like my vacation from doing that. And I think that they're both as deep for me."

Check out "Transport God" below before it officially hits streaming platforms on January 12th. In the meantime, you can pre-save the track, which will release by way of Wonderland's FMU Records, here.

